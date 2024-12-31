The Best Substitute For Evaporated Milk In Pumpkin Pie

Have you found yourself in one of those instances that for whatever reason you don't have one specific ingredient a recipe calls for and it's nowhere to be found in the grocery store? These instances seem to be a common happening with the evaporated milk that is called for in pumpkin pie. While many pumpkin pie recipes call for it — even Julia Child swore by adding evaporated milk — it's completely possible to substitute it out and still achieve the same delicious result.

Evaporated milk is simply dairy milk that's been heated to evaporate about 60% of its water content, resulting in a creamy ingredient that has a thicker consistency than regular milk. What's more, evaporated milk has a slightly caramelized flavor from the natural sugars within the milk being heated and concentrated together. So, in knowing these characteristics of evaporated milk, acceptable substitutes would be any ingredient that has a similar taste and consistency.

Cream, half and half, or a combination of the two are going to be the best replacements for evaporated milk since they're naturally creamy, comparably thick, and slightly sweet. If you don't happen to have or can't find either of these two substitutions, any kind of milk will also work (whole to skim). You'll need to mix cornstarch into the milk, though, to create a thicker consistency.