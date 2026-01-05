14 Ways To Use Canned Lentils
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lentils don't often get the attention they deserve, but make no mistake, these tiny edible seeds are a powerhouse for nutrition. Coming in a variety of colors and types, lentils are a great source of folate, iron, fiber, and zinc. Not only this, but lentils are known for delivering a hefty amount of protein — a single cup could yield up to 25% your recommended daily value, making them an incredible option for those looking for an alternative to meat.
Aside from being highly nutritious, lentils boast another benefit, and that's being extremely easy to whip up. Unlike beans, lentils don't usually require hours of soaking, meaning you can chuck them into just about anything. Still, there's something to be said for cracking open a can of pre-cooked lentils; though maybe less appealing to some than cooking lentils fresh, canned lentils save time and are extremely versatile.
In the upcoming post, we invite you on a delicious journey to uncover just how a can of lentils can truly be. From savory to sweet, you'll be surprised at the many ways canned lentils can be put to use. So, stick around — we're dishing up 14 genius ways to use canned lentils coming up next.
1. Chili
If you're new to lentils and feel a bit hesitant about adding them to certain dishes, there's nothing safer than tossing them in a big ol' pot of chili. Because chili is usually already chock full of beans (unless, of course, it's Texas Chili), lentils make for a welcome, albeit slightly unexpected addition. And though lentils aren't technically beans, they are still a part of the legume family, which allows them to blend in seamlessly alongside the rest of their kin.
Keep in mind that because lentils and beans function similarly, many of the common mistakes most of us make with beans also apply to lentils. For example, canned lentils can quickly turn to mush, not only because they come already cooked, but also because of their small size. To combat this, we recommend adding canned lentils after your chili has cooked, rather than before. This will allow them to hold their shape and heat through without the risk of dissolving.
We also suggest adding traditional beans to the mix; kidney beans and black beans are bigger and thicker than lentils and thus work to make your lentil chili heartier. As for what type of lentils go best in chili, it's really up to you — we've seen brown and red lentils put to use, but honestly, lentils come in so many interesting colors that you can get creative and choose the one that best works for you.
2. Tacos, burritos, and quesadillas
Adding lentils to Mexican cuisine couldn't be simpler; considering the amount of beans traditionally used in tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, it's easy to sneak a few canned lentils in the mix.
Not only can lentils be used in the meat of your Latin-inspired dish, but you could even use them to replace the meat, if you're up for it. To use lentils for your next taco, burrito, or quesadilla filling, start by sautéing diced onion in a large skillet. To the mixture, add minced garlic, stirring until fragrant. To the onion and garlic, add canned lentils that have been drained and rinsed, along with your choice of taco seasoning. Stir until your canned lentils are heated through, being careful not to overcook.
Next, grab your favorite salsa (we love Cholula Salsa Verde) or a high-quality tomato paste and pour it in, along with a couple of splashes of chicken broth, until the mixture reaches the desired consistency. Spoon this lentil mixture on its own over soft flour tortillas or hard corn shells, or consider adding it to spiced grilled chicken or ground beef for a delicious dose of fiber and protein.
3. Brownies, muffins, and other desserts
Move over black bean brownies, lentils are making their appearance as the next way to enjoy a healthier dessert. Because of their soft texture, canned lentils make for a great addition to brownies, muffins, and other dessert types. Before using them, rinse them off any liquid they've been sitting in, since the excess sodium often found in canned lentils may negatively affect the taste of your baked goods.
Then, instead of adding them directly to the batter, blend the lentils, along with other ingredients like milk, water, or sugar. Once combined, stir in any add-ins (like chocolate chips and raisins) before baking. Remember, batter can get tough and rubbery if blended too long, so be sure to only whirl until incorporated to keep your lentil brownie or muffin batter from acquiring an undesirable texture.
It's worth noting that you can also add lentils to cookies — if you can find a recipe for it, that is. As with many baked goods, you'll usually want to use a recipe that specifically calls for lentils in the ingredients rather than dumping a can of it into any ol' cookie batter.
4. Burgers
It's amazing how easily canned lentils can blend seamlessly into certain recipes, and burger patties are no different. Adding lentils to burger meat not only injects it with more fiber, but can help stretch your dime since the addition of these flavorful legumes can often yield more patties than if you had used none. Another reason to add lentils to burger patties? Canned lentils can enhance the texture of meat, causing your patties to cook up tender, rather than tough and overcooked.
So, how's it done? When adding canned lentils to burger meat, start by rinsing them. Then, grab a food processor and add your legumes, raw ground meat, and seasonings to the device. Pulse the ingredients only until incorporated — you don't want your meat to turn into a paste! Once blended, scoop up a handful of the mixture, form into patties, and fry as usual.
If you want to enjoy the benefits of canned lentils but are looking to ditch the meat, you can make lentil "burger" patties even without the use of ground beef. To pull it off, combine rinsed canned lentils, onion, garlic, a few herbs, egg, and oats in a food processor or blender and give it a whirl. Once combined, fry the patties in oil and serve on a bun with all your favorite burger toppings.
5. Shepherd's pie
One of the great things about lentils is their ability to absorb flavors, making them the perfect addition to rich, flavorful, and hearty meals like shepherd's pie. Use canned lentils in addition to ground beef to make a fiber-rich dish, or leave the meat out altogether by using 1 cup of rinsed canned lentils in place of every 1 pound of ground beef.
To make lentil shepherd's pie, combine rinsed, drained canned lentils with sautéed veggies like onion, celery, and carrot. Sprinkle the mixture lightly with flour if desired (it will help thicken the upcoming broth) before seasoning generously and adding a bit of tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and low-sodium broth. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and carefully smear whipped potatoes on top. Bake the mixture until the potatoes turn a lovely golden brown. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
Feel free to get creative with ingredients — we've only mentioned a few, but other additions, like red wine, mushrooms, peas, are great ideas to boost the flavor of this lentil-infused version of an American classic.
6. Side dish
Though lentils aren't as common of a side dish option as other foods in American homes, they can still make for a healthy, flavorful side dish if you know how to season them. To begin, start by draining and placing your canned lentils into a saucepan. Add broth or water, enough to simmer them gently, but not so much that it becomes soup.
To the lentils, add a combination of your favorite seasonings — cumin, cinnamon, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika are all great places to start. When it comes to adding salt, be careful how much you sprinkle in; if you opted to use broth in place of water to simmer your lentils, it will be easy to over-salt this protein-rich side dish.
Once your lentils have warmed through, taste them, and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Feeling adventurous? Try sautéing a few veggies before adding your canned lentils to the pan. Vegetables like onion and carrot work to inject flavor, while also providing additional nutrients.
7. Sloppy joes
Lentil sloppy joes? We're kidding, right? Actually, we're not. Similar to adding lentils to burgers, you can easily hide canned lentils in sloppy joe beef or use the lentils on their own to create a stunning vegetarian dish.
To make lentil sloppy joes with ground beef, start by browning your meat. Once the meat has browned, drain it and set it aside. In the same pan, sauté your onion, bell peppers, and any other yummy additions you wish to add. Once the veggies have become tender, stir in your canned lentils along with the drained meat and any sauce you're using. Consider a mixture of broth, ketchup, BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, and a few other ingredients, though whatever combination you come up with is up to you.
If making a vegetarian lentil sloppy joe, the steps will be much the same — simply start cooking your vegetables before simmering them in your choice of sloppy joe sauce. From there, add your drained canned lentils and allow them to heat through. Be sure to add the correct amount of sauce — you don't want the mixture too soupy. Cook only until the lentils are warm to prevent them from turning to mush. Spoon over toasted buns and add your choice of toppings. Delish!
8. Rice
Lentils and rice is already an easy dish to pull together, but adding pre-cooked canned lentils to rice is an even better (and quicker) way to get a nutritious dinner on the table. Kick things off by cooking up a big pot of rice and dousing it with salt and any spices you wish. Then, take a separate skillet and sauté a few veggies until they're nice and tender — options like carrots, garlic, and onion are a great place to start.
To the vegetables, add drained canned lentils, mix, and heat until warmed through. Finally, combine the pre-cooked rice with your canned lentil and veggie mixture and stir — serve this alongside a fresh green salad for an out-of-this-world meal perfect for busy weeknights. Don't forget to experiment with various spices and ingredient additions — cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika, for example, help to infuse your lentils and rice with irresistibly deep and complex flavors. Yum!
9. Salad
Incorporating canned lentils into salad can add unexpected texture and flavor, and there are a couple of approaches you can take to make the magic happen. The first is to utilize canned lentils as a topping over a lettuce-based salad; start by opening canned lentils and discarding the juice. Once they've been drained and rinsed, pour them on top of your salad — it's as simple as that. Ladle over it the dressing of your choice – lemon-infused dressings tend to fare well in lentil salads like these, but you can use whatever dressing suits your fancy.
Another option is to add canned lentils to protein-rich combinations like tuna salad. Simply combine mayonnaise with a little lemon and pepper, along with a pinch of salt and your choice of veggies. Add your tuna along with rinsed and drained lentils, mix, and voilà — you've got hearty, creamy, tuna salad your taste buds will love. Lastly, you should note that though any type of lentils will work in salad, green lentils tend to hold their shape better than other lentil types, and thus, are often the best pick.
10. Pancakes and waffles
We get that making pancakes out of lentils won't be everyone's thing, but for those brave enough to try, canned lentils can be added to pancake and waffle batter for a boost of added fiber and protein. Most pancake recipes we've seen utilize lentils have been savory, though you can use them in sweet pancake recipes as well. Still, we recommend finding a specific recipe before dumping in a can — lentils may affect the taste and texture of your pancakes or waffles, and as such, you'll need to follow certain protocol for the best results.
Once your lentil pancakes or waffles have been made, feel free to have fun with them – savory pancakes often pair well with yogurt, zucchini, or chutney, while sweet pancakes lend themselves to fresh fruit, cream cheese, or store-bought pure maple syrup.
To make blending the lentils into your pancake or waffle batter easier, you may wish to opt for canned red lentils; though every lentil variety comes cooked, red lentils are usually quickest to cook and dissolve, making them perfect for incorporating into batter. Just be sure to watch for the added sodium in canned varieties — because most lentils come already salted, you may need to pull back on the salt in your pancake or waffle recipe.
11. Dips and salsas
Lentil-based dips can be a delicious option for topping chips and flatbreads, and thankfully, it only takes a few ingredients to pull together. To start, drain a can of lentils and add your choice of seasonings. Place the mixture over low to medium heat to help deepen the flavor of the spices. After a few minutes, remove the lentils from the heat, making sure not to overcook. In a separate pan, sauté onion and garlic before adding your canned lentils to the mixture.
Allow to cool before topping the lentils with lemon juice and a flavorful hummus, such as Majestic Garlic Cayanee Raw Hummus, or even a simple jar of salsa. Give the sip a stir and serve. Use this delicious lentil-stuffed dip for pita bread, flatbread, or chips — you can even use it for unconventional purposes, such as a topping for baked potatoes, tacos, a filling for omelettes, or over rice.
12. Eggs
If you aren't too fond of adding lentils to your next stack of pancakes, don't worry, you've got other options for sneaking nutritious pulses onto your breakfast plate. Canned lentils taste great with eggs, and the best part is that you can toss everything together in one pan. Making eggs with lentils is a breeze; simply add your rinsed and drained canned lentils to a heated pan along with a touch of salt and a few seasonings. Stir a minute or so before pushing the lentils to the outer edge. In the center, crack your eggs and scramble until set. Finally, combine the beans and the eggs, sprinkle with parsley, and serve alongside toast and a glass of high-quality orange juice.
If you want to make your lentiled eggs and more special, consider sautéing onion, mushrooms, and other vegetables in the pan before adding your canned lentils and eggs. It not only infuses the dish with more flavor, but can potentially make it more nutritious and filling. Who can argue with that?
13. Fritters
Crispy fritters are satisfying on their own, but adding lentils to the mix makes them even better. There are multiple ways to add lentils to fritters; begin by rinsing your legumes in the sink and draining them. Cook any veggies you want to add to your fritters in a pan, along with any seasonings you wish. Once cooled, add your veggies to a food processor like this Hamilton Beach Food Processor along with lentils, eggs (or chia seeds), a little flour, and more seasonings. Pulse the mixture until it is blended but still has texture; it should be moldable, but if it isn't, try adding a touch more flour. Shape each fritter into a round disk and fry in oil until crisp and golden on all sides. Serve with the dip of your choice and enjoy!
Bear in mind that not every fritter recipe will require that you cook the veggies first. If you'd rather throw your vegetables into the fritter mix uncooked, you can — just know that your fritters may take on a different texture as a result.
14. Bread
Thinking about hiding lentils in bread? We say go for it. Like so many other options on the list, adding lentils to bread can give the loaf a nutritional boost. Still, you should be wary of dumping a can of lentils straight into your next batch of bread dough, as doing so could potentially negatively affect the recipe. Instead, you'll want to consider finding a specific recipe that utilizes lentils in some capacity. Many recipes we've found require that you give your canned or cooked lentils a whirl in the blender before using, while others may allow you to hand mix your legumes straight into the dough. As always, read the recipe before getting started to know which steps you'll need to take to bake up the best lentil-infused loaf possible.
Also, remember that canned lentils often contain sodium and therefore may cause your bread to taste saltier than normal. Adjust the salt in the bread recipe if needed, and as always, be sure to rinse your canned lentils well to remove as much briny flavor as possible.