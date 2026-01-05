14 Ways To Use Canned Lentils

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lentils don't often get the attention they deserve, but make no mistake, these tiny edible seeds are a powerhouse for nutrition. Coming in a variety of colors and types, lentils are a great source of folate, iron, fiber, and zinc. Not only this, but lentils are known for delivering a hefty amount of protein — a single cup could yield up to 25% your recommended daily value, making them an incredible option for those looking for an alternative to meat.

Aside from being highly nutritious, lentils boast another benefit, and that's being extremely easy to whip up. Unlike beans, lentils don't usually require hours of soaking, meaning you can chuck them into just about anything. Still, there's something to be said for cracking open a can of pre-cooked lentils; though maybe less appealing to some than cooking lentils fresh, canned lentils save time and are extremely versatile.

In the upcoming post, we invite you on a delicious journey to uncover just how a can of lentils can truly be. From savory to sweet, you'll be surprised at the many ways canned lentils can be put to use. So, stick around — we're dishing up 14 genius ways to use canned lentils coming up next.