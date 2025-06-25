The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Orange Juice Brands
If you open my refrigerator on any given morning, you'll find a bottle of orange juice even if I'm out of everything else. I'm a devoted juice lover, so I was the perfect contender to host this citrus showdown.
To keep the test helpful for almost everyone, I limited the contenders to brands you can reasonably expect to find in a national grocery chain or a well-known regional market. From there I cast a wide net, including budget cartons that live on the bottom shelf as well as organic heavy hitters that tout soil health and sustainable business models. Some are made from concentrate and others aren't; some contain pulp and some don't. But what all these juices have in common is that they're duking it out for a spot in your refrigerator.
Each juice was chilled to the same temperature, poured into identical glasses, and tasted side-by-side. I rated flavor, aroma, acidity, sweetness, bitterness, mouthfeel, and drinkability, then ranked the results. This is the most important OJ trial since the trial of OJ Simpson.
14. Stop & Shop
I stopped, I shopped, and I ended up with some of the worst orange juice money can buy. Before tasting, I swirled around my glass like the OJ sommelier I am and took a deep whiff, which revealed a sharp, acidic scent that bordered on bitter. At first sip, I could taste the unpleasant flavor of the food industrial complex that is (unfortunately) a fact of life for most Americans who shop at grocery store chains like Stop & Shop. The juice's ingredients come from the U.S., Brazil, and Mexico, which begs the question: Why does it take three countries to make a carton of orange juice?
The juice feels thin in the mouth and tastes highly acidic. As with all orange juices, there's a lot of sugar, but in this carton it's hard to get the payoff of sweetness behind the bitter acidity. Given its stale flavor, it's not surprising since this juice comes from concentrate, meaning that at some point, water was extracted from fresh orange juice, leaving a thick syrup that's easy to store and transport. The process strips the juice of most of its natural nutrients and fiber. While its perfectly fine to drink juice from concentrate, they're generally not as tasty as fresh orange juice.
13. Trader Joe's from concentrate
Trader Joe's is the kind of place that can make even canned lentils feel artisanal, so it's no surprise the brand's from-concentrate orange juice looks the part. The packaging is cute and minimal, the pale orange hue is refreshingly subtle, and the sweet citrusy smell is genuinely inviting. Unfortunately, the actual juice doesn't live up to its carefully curated aesthetic.
This juice strikes a decent balance between sweetness and acidity at first. But then comes the aftertaste, which is bitter, lingering, and a bit metallic. It leaves a film in the back of your throat, like you've sipped something harsher than regular OJ. Compared to Trader Joe's own fresh-squeezed version, this one is noticeably thinner and flatter, with none of the vibrant brightness that gives it that fresh juice zing.
It's only about 70 cents cheaper than the good stuff (not from concentrate). So if you're already in the Trader Joe's fridge aisle and feeling even mildly generous toward yourself, spend the extra change. Your mouth will thank you. It's not the worst OJ out there, but it's close.
12. Florida's Natural
With a name like Florida's Natural, you'd expect a product that is natural and from Florida. The label proudly states it's "owned by Florida farmers," which evokes scenes of orange groves soaked in early morning mist. But the fine print tells a different story: The juice is sourced not just from Florida, but also from Mexico and Brazil. That's not necessarily a crime, but it feels like a bit of a bait and switch.
The pale, golden yellow color looked attractive enough, but the smell was just a little acidic, which foreshadowed what was to come. This juice avoids the overly bitter aftertaste that plagues many juices from concentrate. Still, it's far from perfect. The acidity is aggressive, verging on harsh, and there's an astringent bite that overstays its welcome. The pulp is a welcome touch, giving the juice a bit of body and a dash of authenticity. But if you're looking for a juice that tastes purely of Florida oranges, this one misses the mark.
11. Everyday Essentials
Everyday Essentials is the house brand of UNFI, one of the largest food distributors in the country, so it's a big-time juice in the sense that you'll find it in budget grocery stores coast to coast, where it promises a no-frills kind of OJ experience. And that's exactly what it delivers.
The flavor here is smooth and balanced, with no offensive bitterness or weird aftertastes, perhaps owing to the fact that this juice is not from concentrate. It goes down easy, but maybe a little too easy. The scent is barely there, and the flavor follows suit with orange notes that are faint, watery, and ultimately underwhelming. It's like someone took a decent orange juice and added a little too much ice that melted in the glass.
While that thinness might make it pleasant to sip on its own, it just doesn't have the intensity or structure to hold its own next to actual food. If paired with bacon, eggs, or pancakes, this juice would disappear into the background. Whether you're a regular orange juice drinker or somebody who enjoys OJ on special occasions, you probably want something with a little more presence.
10. Minute Maid
Minute Maid is a name synonymous with mass produced juice. The company has been around for 80 years, and it was the first to distribute frozen orange juice concentrate in the U.S. You'd think this kind of experience would lead to a high quality product and although it's better than the other juices made from concentrate, it doesn't bring the bright citrus flavor that would earn it a spot at my breakfast table.
The color is noticeably darker than some of its shelfmates, which might make you think it's more intense or robust, but don't be fooled. Though not offensively bitter, this juice suffers from a total lack of personality. It's made from concentrate and fortified with vitamin C, which might be its strongest selling point if you're feeling a little sniffly. But if you're chasing the fresh flavor of a just-squeezed orange, this is not the place to look. The sweetness is a little overpowering, the citrus notes are muted, and it lacks the acidic brightness that makes orange juice feel alive.
9. Simply Orange
Simply Orange pours opaque, rich-looking, and with a golden hue that practically screams freshness. The label boasts just one ingredient (oranges), which is always a good sign when it comes to orange juice. And while this juice isn't made from concentrate, it still doesn't quite hit the fresh orange notes I expected.
When I took a whiff, I noticed the juice had a bitterness that made it smell a bit stale. While the first sip is promisingly bright, tangy, and a little puckering, the bitterness hits quickly and it hangs on longer than it should, especially for a juice not from concentrate. It's not as harsh as som of the lower quality juices, but it still distracts from the delicate balance that signals quality orange juice. For a juice that markets itself on simplicity and freshness, it leans surprisingly hard into the pithy end of the citrus spectrum. This might be a favorite for people who like a sharper, more intense OJ, but for those looking for a smoother sip, it might fall short. A decent juice in a pinch, but not my top choice.
8. Trader Joe's not from concentrate
Trader Joe's: The land of everything bagel seasoning, cauliflower gnocchi, and a perfectly average orange juice. Given the Trader Joe's reputation for high quality fare, I had hopes for this orange juice. Unfortunately this middling OJ did not meet the expectations I have for my favorite grocery store chain.
Pale and thin, this juice pours like it's been watered down and while it contains just as much sugar as its competitors, it somehow doesn't taste as sweet. The flavor is muted, the acidity is sharp, and there's a bitter note that lingers in the back of the mouth for an uncomfortably long time. That said, it's not a disaster, especially if you're using it in smoothies or a mimosa where it's not the star. If you're already doing your shopping at Trader Joe's and need a carton, you won't be disappointed, and it's much better than the TJ's offering that's made from concentrate, but don't expect to be dazzled.
7. Natalie's
Natalie's looks like the fancy option, and in some ways, it is. The label is clean and modern, and it proudly boasts that it contains no preservatives and is never made from concentrate. I wanted to love it before I even opened the cap and while I didn't hate it, it also wasn't a star.
It's bright and fragrant, with a stronger orange flavor than many others on the list. It pours a vibrant orange and contains just the right amount of pulp to add texture without making it feel like breakfast soup.
But there's a catch: a bitterness that sneaks up on you. It's not overwhelming, but it's enough to take this juice from "drinkable" to "a little too much." The aftertaste is reminiscent of orange marmalade, which could be a bonus for fans who like a bitter bite in their OJ, but might turn off those looking for a pure, sweet sip.
6. 365 Organic
Whole Foods might be known for aspirational price tags, but 365 Organic Orange Juice proves that the store can still deliver solid value. It's one of only two organic options on the list, and surprisingly, it won't wreck your grocery budget. Like much of the 365 line, it feels designed for people who care about ingredients but don't want to overthink breakfast. It's not from concentrate, and the ingredient list contains only "fresh orange juice."
That said, this juice is on the thinner side, and it pours a paler shade of orange than most. While the label claims this juice contains pulp, it was difficult to detect, which (as a proud pulp lover) I found disappointing. The mouthfeel is watery compared to more robust contenders, but flavor-wise, it's nicely balanced between sweet, acidic, and bitter. There's no unpleasant aftertaste, and the brightness is there, just dialed down a notch.
It doesn't demand attention the way a top-tier juice does, but it doesn't offend either. If you're already doing your shopping at Whole Foods, this is a perfectly respectable choice to toss in your cart. But if you're a pulp fiend or someone chasing that intense, just-squeezed citrus zing, this one may fall a little flat.
5. Uncle Matt's
Uncle Matt's is a juice with an impressive resume. It's USDA organic and only uses oranges from trees not treated with synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. The branding alone sets expectations high and so does the price tag (this was the second most expensive orange juice on the list). While it's clearly high quality juice, I'm not sure it's worth the steep price.
Visually, it's a lovely, deep orange that practically glows in the glass. The texture is smooth with a nice weight to it, and the balance of sweet, tart, and bitter is spot-on, with none of the bitter aftertaste that plagues many juices, and an acidity lands softly but satisfyingly on the tongue. It gives just enough bite to feel fresh, with a finish that's clean and mellow.
And while the flavor is pleasant, I found it just a little too mild. For something that costs this much, I expected a bit more punch. Still, if organic sourcing and clean ingredients are high on your list, Uncle Matt's is a commendable pick. It's smooth, safe, and satisfying, just not as memorable as the price suggests it should be.
4. Tropicana
Among the mass-market OJs that you can find practically anywhere, Tropicana orange juice stands out. This is the juice you grew up with the one in the fridge at sleepovers, hotels, and every diner you've ever visited. Apart from the flavor, this juice gets bonus points for being widely available and relatively affordable.
Tropicana's flavor is balanced: A little sweet, a little tart, with just enough acidity to wake you up and not so much bitterness to put off those searching for a smoother sip. The finish is smooth and clean, with no syrupy weirdness or lingering aftertastes. It's not trying to be artisanal or bougie, and maybe that's its strength. It's the reliable option, the safe bet, the orange juice equivalent of comfort food. It's definitely on the mellower end of the spectrum, and doesn't boast quite the zingy orange flavor that some of the other juices have, which is why it isn't ranked higher. If you want an orange juice that plays well with others, whether that's a splash in your mimosa or a sidekick to your bacon and eggs, Tropicana is a solid pick.
3. Tree Ripe
Tree Ripe doesn't arrive with the artisanal fanfare of some of the fancier options, but don't be fooled, this is a jug that knows what it's doing. It may look unassuming with its big, warehouse-club style packaging and duller orange hue, but the taste tells a different story. This is the sleeper hit of the list, with a mellow, crowd-pleasing taste that hits all the right notes.
The citrus flavor here is gentle, not too sweet, and free from any bitter tang. It's got a smooth mouthfeel with a bit of body (not watery and not syrupy), and there's no overwhelming acidity, but there's enough brightness to wake up your palate. It goes down easy and would pair effortlessly with anything on your breakfast plate, from pancakes to scrambled eggs to last night's cold pizza.
Tree Ripe is proof that you don't need to drop $8 on a tiny bottle of boutique OJ to have a great glass of juice. While some might argue that good orange juice is now a luxury item, Tree Ripe offers a quality flavor at a decent price. It's widely available, easy on the wallet, and comes in a jug large enough to satisfy a citrus-loving family. This is comfort juice that's reliable, approachable, and thoroughly drinkable, and slides comfortably into the number three slot with no flashy tricks.
2. Wegman's
Wegmans' in-house brand orange juice is one of the many reasons it is one of America's most beloved grocery stores. Bright and beautifully balanced, this juice feels like a celebration of what good store-brand products can be. The color is vibrant, the scent inviting, and the flavor a well-balanced testament to the brand's commitment to quality.
The first sip delivers a burst of juicy citrus that feels both clean and rich, hitting the palate with sweetness first, followed by a tangy brightness and just a touch of bitterness for depth. It's refreshing without being too tart, and rich without being cloying. The texture is smooth and satisfying, with a body that feels substantial without being heavy. There's no strange aftertaste, no watery thinness, and no sugary overkill. There's only a thoughtfully balanced, highly drinkable juice that feels made for a perfect brunch spread. It's a little pricier than other store brands (the most expensive juice on this list, in fact), but it's a premium product that holds its own against specialty brands. If you're lucky enough to live near a Wegmans, this should absolutely be your go-to.
1. Kennesaw
Tucked away in an unassuming bottle, this juice delivered the most vividly straight-from-the-fruit experience of the entire bunch. From the first pour, you know this one's different; it's brimming with pulp that's cloudy and golden and from first whiff the bottle reeks of freshness. While some might cast this juice off as too thick, even the most ardent pulp haters would admit that the flavor is near perfect. Kennesaw tastes like someone handed you a ripe orange at peak season and said: "Here, drink this." It's fresh, punchy, complex, and tastes like the best that Florida has to offer.
Sweetness and acidity are perfectly balanced, and there's a just-right sour edge that keeps things zippy without being harsh. It lingers on the tongue like fresh-squeezed juice should, leaving a trail of sunny, citrus flavor in its wake. This was, without question, the most exciting juice on the list. It may not be as easy to find as some of the big brands, but it's worth the hunt. It's still an outstanding orange juice that raises the bar for what OJ can be and for pulp lovers, it's the holy grail.
Methodology
To properly rank these orange juices, I started by selecting a dozen widely available orange juice brands, making sure to represent a mix of price points, styles (from concentrate and not), organic and conventional options, and varying levels of pulp. The idea was to reflect what a typical shopper might actually encounter at the grocery store whether you're after a budget jug for the family or a premium brunch pick.
Each juice was chilled to the same temperature and poured into identical clear glasses to standardize the experience. I began by observing the color and texture, then took a deep sniff to assess aroma. Between each tasting, I cleansed my palate with a bite of dry toast and a sip of cold water to keep the flavors distinct and avoid carryover. I judged these juices on aroma, flavor balance, acidity, bitterness, mouthfeel, and overall satisfaction. I took notes as I went and compiled this list from them.