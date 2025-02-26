Could This Be The End Of Tropicana Orange Juice? The Florida-Based Company Is In A Squeeze

Tropicana is in a bit of a bind right now, if recent earnings numbers are any indication. CNN reports that the parent company, Tropicana Brands Group (which also owns brands like Izze, Kevita, Naked, and more), saw both an income drop of 10% and a revenue loss of 4% last quarter. Sales for the household brand have been rough for a host of complicated reasons.

There have been harvest problems thanks to climate-related issues in farm areas, added competition at the store, consumer price concerns, and changes in Americans' overall beverage consumption habits; all of which have proven to be an uphill battle for Tropicana. The price for a bottle of orange juice has almost doubled since 2020, which has kept most price-conscious shoppers away from the juice. In January of 2020 an average 12-ounce bottle cost $2.30, while in January of 2024, it went all the way up to $4.50. First eggs, now orange juice, apparently 2025 is becoming the year of "extremely expensive breakfast."