The 5 Stores Now Limiting How Many Eggs Customers Can Buy

The ongoing egg shortage not only has restaurants adding surcharges to egg-centric menu items, but also has grocery shoppers in a stockpiling frenzy reminiscent of the great toilet paper fiasco of 2020. However, as consumers flock (pun intended) to fill their refrigerators with eggs, they might be stopped in their tracks by newly-implemented egg purchasing limits.

Yes, much like the toilet paper purchase limitations that were widespread during the peak of COVID, many grocery stores are now regulating the number of eggs customers can take home. At least five major grocery chains have implemented these limitations across the country, with more likely to join as the bird flu epidemic continues.

The issues with avian flu and the resulting record-breaking egg prices have been plaguing farmers and consumers alike since 2022. At the beginning of February 2025, over 150 million birds have died as a result of this historic outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The loss of such a large portion of the egg-laying flock has resulted in widespread egg shortages at many grocery stores.

Specific policies to address the egg shortage vary by retailer and location, but no matter where you are, your morning scramble is likely to be a bit pricier and a bit more difficult to come by. Here are the grocery chains currently curbing their customers' egg purchases.