Trader Joe's Just Set A Limit On Egg Purchases. Here's How Many You Can Buy

You've probably noticed that eggs are a hot commodity at the grocery store. The egg shortage is affecting everyone; Waffle House is charging extra for eggs and grocery store shoppers are feeling the pinch, thanks to the ravages of the ongoing bird flu outbreak which is decimating flocks across the country. That means egg prices are wildly elevated (I've seen them going for $8 per dozen in Chicago), and stores are doing their best to stay stocked as people make a run on existing inventory. And, as one local CBS news outlet in Portland, Oregon, reported, Trader Joe's has announced that it's now setting a limit on how many eggs a single shopper can buy.

Trader Joe's spokesperson, Nakia Rohde, said in an email to the outlet, "Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe's stores across the country. We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's."