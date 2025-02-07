Trader Joe's Just Set A Limit On Egg Purchases. Here's How Many You Can Buy
You've probably noticed that eggs are a hot commodity at the grocery store. The egg shortage is affecting everyone; Waffle House is charging extra for eggs and grocery store shoppers are feeling the pinch, thanks to the ravages of the ongoing bird flu outbreak which is decimating flocks across the country. That means egg prices are wildly elevated (I've seen them going for $8 per dozen in Chicago), and stores are doing their best to stay stocked as people make a run on existing inventory. And, as one local CBS news outlet in Portland, Oregon, reported, Trader Joe's has announced that it's now setting a limit on how many eggs a single shopper can buy.
Trader Joe's spokesperson, Nakia Rohde, said in an email to the outlet, "Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe's stores across the country. We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's."
How businesses are tackling egg pricing
It's been a challenge for businesses to handle the surge in egg prices. Waffle House announced that it would be adding a surcharge of 50 cents per egg, while other chains have chosen to absorb the additional costs. Calling out the breakfast joint for not putting customers first, Cracker Barrel shaded Waffle House over its decision to raise the prices on its egg-based offerings.
Eater recently reported that independent businesses are struggling to manage the crisis. Some are opting to cut menu items that feature eggs, rather than hike prices, but eggs are a non-negotiable in things like baked goods or pasta, which complicates the situation. As a society, we've come to the point in the cycle where thieves stole 100,000 eggs in Pennsylvania, a haul which was worth about $40,000 in retail value. (But good luck trying to sell those without arousing suspicion.)
If Trader Joe's is limiting the sale of eggs, I wouldn't be entirely surprised if at least a few places didn't follow suit at some point. However each business maneuvers the ongoing situation, one thing's for sure; We're going to be dealing with this egg shortage — and high prices — for the foreseeable future.