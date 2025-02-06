Rotten Robbery: 100k Eggs Stolen Out Of Pennsylvania Has Authorities Scrambling

The egg industry has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Due to a dramatic rise in avian flu in late 2024, the price for eggs has skyrocketed — enough to cause Waffle House to charge extra for egg dishes. Now, it's been reported that some egghead (or, more likely, a collection of eggheads) has stolen 100,000 eggs from a Pete & Gerry's Organics distribution trailer in central Pennsylvania. The value of said eggs is approximately $40,000 (which is, coincidentally, about the price of a vintage wine collection at Costco).

Although Pete & Gerry's is based in New Hampshire, the company is working with police in Pennsylvania to come to a quick resolution to the matter. The robbery has undoubtedly affected the availability of its eggs at a time when egg supplies are already at an all time low. As the investigation is ongoing, authorities in the town of Greencastle (where the theft took place) haven't said much, but are presumably actively working to –- ahem -– crack the case.