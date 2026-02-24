Check Your Freezer — Aldi Frozen Meatballs Recalled Over Dangerous Risk

Aldi advertises that its Family Size Italian Style Meatballs "Take the guesswork out of tonight's dinner." You might have to keep guessing if you were planning on serving the meatballs as an easy weeknight dinner, though. On February 22, 2026, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a nationwide recall of the ready-to-eat frozen meatballs.

The manufacturer, Rosina Food Products, issued the recall after a customer found metal fragments in the meatballs. The affected meatballs — roughly 9,500 pounds total — were sold in Aldi stores nationwide. The recall doesn't say when the meatballs first hit stores, so customers should simply check for items purchased after July 30, 2025, which is when the meatballs were produced.

The affected meatballs come in 32-ounce poly film bags printed with "Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs" with a best by date of 10/30/26. The recall applies to products with timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 with the number EST. 4286B printed inside the USDA mark of inspection, which is found near the bar code at the bottom of the bag.