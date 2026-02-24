Check Your Freezer — Aldi Frozen Meatballs Recalled Over Dangerous Risk
Aldi advertises that its Family Size Italian Style Meatballs "Take the guesswork out of tonight's dinner." You might have to keep guessing if you were planning on serving the meatballs as an easy weeknight dinner, though. On February 22, 2026, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a nationwide recall of the ready-to-eat frozen meatballs.
The manufacturer, Rosina Food Products, issued the recall after a customer found metal fragments in the meatballs. The affected meatballs — roughly 9,500 pounds total — were sold in Aldi stores nationwide. The recall doesn't say when the meatballs first hit stores, so customers should simply check for items purchased after July 30, 2025, which is when the meatballs were produced.
The affected meatballs come in 32-ounce poly film bags printed with "Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs" with a best by date of 10/30/26. The recall applies to products with timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 with the number EST. 4286B printed inside the USDA mark of inspection, which is found near the bar code at the bottom of the bag.
What to do if you bought Aldi's recalled meatballs
There have been no reported injuries, but the FSIS says that customers should immediately dispose of the product. Take the recall seriously: This is a class I recall, which the FSIS describes as a "situation where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." If you have the meatballs in your freezer, dispose of them immediately or return them to your local store. Aldi has said it will issue a full refund if you return the product.
There's no need to worry if you had Bremer's frozen meatballs on your grocery list. Any meatballs currently available in stores should be safe. According to a recall notice posted on Aldi's website, the affected meatballs were immediately removed from store shelves. Still, customers should be wary. Try to keep up to date with product recalls since you never know when you might find metal shards in your meatballs or radioactive isotopes in your frozen shrimp.