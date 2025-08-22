Double Check Your Freezers – More Shrimp Recalled For Radioactive Contamination

Just days ago, the FDA notified the public about a recall on shrimp at Walmart for a shocking reason — a radioactive isotope was found in the seafood. Well, apparently, this wasn't an isolated incident, as a second shrimp recall has been issued by Southwind Foods for the exact same reason. The radioactive chemical in question is Cesium-137, and the FDA is urging people who may have purchased the shrimp to throw the product away or return it for a refund if they find it in their freezer.

Arctic Shores Seafood, Best Yet, First Street, Great American Seafood Imports, and Sand Bar are the brands folks will want to be on the lookout for. It's unknown which retailers specifically were provided with the contaminated shrimp. However, they were delivered between July 17 and August 8 to companies in nine states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Having to watch out for shrimp at the grocery store with radiation contamination probably wasn't on anyone's bingo card this year, but here we are.