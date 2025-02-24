The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Frozen Shrimp
At Costco, you go big or go home empty handed. So, walking out with a couple pounds of raw, frozen shrimp isn't out of the ordinary. But where does that Kirkland Signature shrimp actually come from?
Costco sells its Kirkland Signature frozen shrimp in two-pound bags as cooked, uncooked, tail-on, and tail-off options all ranging in price. All shrimp are deveined and labeled as farm-raised. While Costco has never fully confirmed where this shrimp farm is located, an unfortunate recall back in 2020 revealed that Kader Exports is behind Kirkland Signature cooked, tail-on frozen shrimp.
Costco shoppers are already well-aware that the hidden brands behind Costco's popular products are sometimes well-known suppliers. Take for example the California brand behind Kirkland hard seltzers or even Kirkland brand's suspected "Grey Goose on a budget" vodka that sells for $30 less than the branded Grey Goose a few bottles over. Despite Costco's tight-lipped nature regarding its Kirkland Signature items, there's plenty to be known about its shrimp supplier.
How Costco sources its frozen shrimp
Kader Exports recalled some varieties of shrimp it supplied to Costco under its Kirkland brand back in 2020 due to a salmonella risk. This recall also revealed that Kader Exports supplies shrimp to other retailers under the brand names Censea, Aqua Star Reserve, Fresh Market, Unistar, and more.
Based in India, Kader Exports is a global processing company specializing in shrimp since its inception in the 1970s. Its shrimp is sourced in a way that allows for consumers to trace the seafood back to its origin. Though the company doesn't get into the nitty gritty on exact numbers and locations, Kirkland shrimp is labeled as a product of Vietnam.
Regardless of the brief recall back in 2020, Costco does not seem to have changed suppliers since then. Costco recalled its Kirkland smoked salmon in October of 2024, but this seafood product is supplied by a different company, not Kader Exports.