The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Frozen Shrimp

Kader Exports recalled some varieties of shrimp it supplied to Costco under its Kirkland brand back in 2020 due to a salmonella risk. This recall also revealed that Kader Exports supplies shrimp to other retailers under the brand names Censea, Aqua Star Reserve, Fresh Market, Unistar, and more.

Based in India, Kader Exports is a global processing company specializing in shrimp since its inception in the 1970s. Its shrimp is sourced in a way that allows for consumers to trace the seafood back to its origin. Though the company doesn't get into the nitty gritty on exact numbers and locations, Kirkland shrimp is labeled as a product of Vietnam.

Regardless of the brief recall back in 2020, Costco does not seem to have changed suppliers since then. Costco recalled its Kirkland smoked salmon in October of 2024, but this seafood product is supplied by a different company, not Kader Exports.