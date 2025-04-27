The Red Flag To Look Out For When Buying Shrimp At The Grocery Store

Shopping for 'fresh' shellfish at the grocery store requires a certain finesse and a fair amount of observation. With shrimp especially, it's important to pay careful attention to what the little specimens in the seafood case are telling you so you can determine if you should or shouldn't buy them. Otherwise, you run the risk of purchasing questionable shrimp. Not only does that cost you precious dollars, they can also potentially make you ill.

If the meat or the shell look cloudy and opaque instead of crystal-clear, it's a big red flag that the shrimp are not fresh. Another telltale sign that shrimp is close to or past its expiration date is when the shell or meat is slightly discolored. If you notice a black tail or spots on the shell, give the shrimp a hard pass. And one last thing to watch out for: If the shrimp looks slimy or sticky, it's definitely not fresh. You're better off picking up a package of frozen shrimp and thawing it at home or finding something else to make for dinner.