The Red Flag To Look Out For When Buying Shrimp At The Grocery Store
Shopping for 'fresh' shellfish at the grocery store requires a certain finesse and a fair amount of observation. With shrimp especially, it's important to pay careful attention to what the little specimens in the seafood case are telling you so you can determine if you should or shouldn't buy them. Otherwise, you run the risk of purchasing questionable shrimp. Not only does that cost you precious dollars, they can also potentially make you ill.
If the meat or the shell look cloudy and opaque instead of crystal-clear, it's a big red flag that the shrimp are not fresh. Another telltale sign that shrimp is close to or past its expiration date is when the shell or meat is slightly discolored. If you notice a black tail or spots on the shell, give the shrimp a hard pass. And one last thing to watch out for: If the shrimp looks slimy or sticky, it's definitely not fresh. You're better off picking up a package of frozen shrimp and thawing it at home or finding something else to make for dinner.
Green flags for buying shrimp
Spotting fresh shrimp at the grocery store that's prime for cooking is just as important as knowing when to say no. Healthy shrimp have a see-through shell with a tinge of light gray or light pink coloring, a significant green flag. Shrimp should also have a somewhat pungent, salty smell as they would if they were freshly caught. You should take a closer look at the meat, too. If it appears white and firm when the shrimp is unpeeled, go ahead and make the purchase.
If you're buying frozen shrimp, check the ingredients list on the packaging. A quality producer should only list "shrimp" as the main ingredient, without needing additives. Look for certifications from either the Aquaculture Stewardship Council or the Marine Stewardship Council, which indicate the shrimp has been humanely raised or farmed using environmentally friendly methods. Finally, check the bag for ice crystals and see if the shrimp are moving freely or are clumped together. Ice crystals and clumpy shrimp indicate the bag has likely been thawed and refrozen. A bag without ice crystals is a much better alternative.