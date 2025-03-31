10 Shrimp-Buying Secrets Every Shopper Should Know

It's estimated that the average American eats between four and six pounds of shrimp per year — and yet buying and cooking these crustaceans for ourselves can still feel like a culinary challenge. As any die-hard seafood lover will tell you, shrimp quality isn't always consistent. The shrimp you find at the grocery store seafood counter, or even in the freezer aisle, isn't all created equal.

If you manage to purchase the best-of-the-best shrimp, you're in for a slightly sweet and succulent seafood experience. Should you be unlucky enough to pick up some not-so-high-quality shrimp, you risk missing out on the optimal flavor and texture that makes this seafood specialty so popular in the first place. Nobody wants to end up in that latter category. Bad shrimp is not only a disappointment to the taste buds, but to the wallet, too. Few things are quite as dismaying as splashing out on what you think will be a top-notch meal, only to sadly scrape an uneaten plateful into the trash and order takeout instead. That's why we turned to two pros fluent in the art of good shrimp.

With the help of Travis Watson — the executive chef for the Blackbird eatery at Santa Barbara's Hotel Californian — and Kaitlin Sharbo, an executive chef for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, we've compiled the ultimate shrimp shopping guide. From analyzing the scent of fresh shrimp to learning the surprising benefits of befriending your local fishmonger, the tips of these experts will help you pick up the freshest, sweetest, and juiciest shrimp every time.