The Annoying Tasks Whole Foods' Fishmongers Will Do For Free (Just Ask)

In terms of things which one can 'mong', fish is one of the better ones. Alongside cheese, it's certainly preferable to war or hate. And it's impossible to argue with the bountiful goods the fishmonger supplies. Are you looking for some quality salmon to fire up on the grill? Some fresh, tender crab for tasty cakes or chowder? Or some plump, delectable shrimp that practically beg to be dipped in a silky cocktail sauce? Your fishmonger will have you covered.

Just about any fishmonger you'll find in a supermarket will be a useful resource for a home cook, and the professionals at your local Whole Foods are no exception. They can offer you advice on how to cook your fish, information on where it was sourced, and special order certain things in advance for you. What's more, if you ask them nicely, they'll happily take care of some of the less savory parts of fish preparation — whether they be finicky, tedious, or just plain gross.