The Best Way To Serve Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp cocktail is one of those timeless appetizers. While it dates back to the 1950s (though some people argue it entered the scene in the 1920s) it doesn't scream "retro" so much as classic, like a Caesar salad (another 20th century invention), cheesy baked potato, or any other appetizer or side you might find at a top-tier steakhouse. Shrimp cocktail also makes for an easy, impressive dish for home entertaining, one that might not be as expensive as you think since shrimp may be one of the more affordable types of shellfish.

If you want to serve your shrimp in the style of a fancy cocktail, you can hang them off the rim of a chilled wine or martini glass garnished with a slice of lemon. You could also have them do double duty as a centerpiece by arranging them in concentric circles on a multi-tiered cake stand. To keep them cold, you might start with a bed of ice, then cover the ice with lettuce leaves — iceberg would be appropriate — and place the shrimp on top. (Be sure to put something absorbent beneath the stand to catch any drips.) An even more impressive vessel would be an ice bowl. This is made by putting a smaller bowl inside a larger one, then filling the latter with water and freezing it. Use some tape across the top to keep the smaller bowl from floating, as well as something to weigh it down, since it needs to stay centered to form the depression that will hold the shrimp.

