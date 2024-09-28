Is It Safe To Eat Your Leftovers Cold, Straight From The Container?
After a long night out with friends, there are moments when all you crave is a quick bite from the fridge, without the hassle of reheating. You may find yourself reaching for a fork, ready to dive into those cold leftovers. All you want is a quick bite from the fridge, void of popping your meal in the microwave. You just grab a fork, ready to dive into those cold leftovers — be it pizza, a sandwich, or even a burger. The allure of skipping the microwave and savoring your meal straight from the container is tempting. However, before you indulge, it's essential to consider a few important guidelines to ensure your late-night snack is safe.
Foodborne illnesses arise when food is not refrigerated or preserved at a safe temperature. The danger zone is between 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria thrive and grow. Do not consume room-temperature food that has been sitting out for over 2 hours, whether they're leftovers or not. Fortunately, cold leftovers are safe as long as they are cooled and stored within 2 hours of delivery or cooking.On hot days, like a 90-degree summer afternoon, this safety window dwindles to just 1 hour, so act quickly.
To eat or not to eat
For those who leave their leftovers out — don't. Store it in an airtight container and refrigerate it before you go out. This way, when you return home, you can enjoy a bacteria-free, cold meal. However, after 3 to 4 days in the fridge, throw away your leftovers. If you still want to keep them longer, transfer them to the freezer for a slightly later expiration date to allow yourself to debate whether to eat them.
If you decide to forego the cold leftover idea, make sure to reheat your leftovers to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any bacteria. According to the Mayo Clinic, bacteria grows in leftovers refrigerated for over 4 days, leading to food poisoning and other illnesses. Since bacteria are not seen, tasted, or smelled, it is hard to detect them.
So, next time you consider eating cold leftovers or even buying them, think about how much better they could be if reheated in the oven, air fryer, microwave, or on the stovetop. Spending a few extra minutes warming up your meal is far better than risking a weekend with the toilet.