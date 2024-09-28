Is It Safe To Eat Your Leftovers Cold, Straight From The Container?

For those who leave their leftovers out — don't. Store it in an airtight container and refrigerate it before you go out. This way, when you return home, you can enjoy a bacteria-free, cold meal. However, after 3 to 4 days in the fridge, throw away your leftovers. If you still want to keep them longer, transfer them to the freezer for a slightly later expiration date to allow yourself to debate whether to eat them.

If you decide to forego the cold leftover idea, make sure to reheat your leftovers to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any bacteria. According to the Mayo Clinic, bacteria grows in leftovers refrigerated for over 4 days, leading to food poisoning and other illnesses. Since bacteria are not seen, tasted, or smelled, it is hard to detect them.

So, next time you consider eating cold leftovers or even buying them, think about how much better they could be if reheated in the oven, air fryer, microwave, or on the stovetop. Spending a few extra minutes warming up your meal is far better than risking a weekend with the toilet.