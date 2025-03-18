12 Signs Your Seafood Isn't Fresh, According To An Executive Chef

Nothing ruins a dining experience more than subpar seafood. Imagine a fishy smell, rubbery texture, or pungent flavor. It all sounds like an unwelcome attack on the senses, but luckily, this can be avoided with the right knowledge. The key is looking for signs that your seafood isn't fresh. And to help us identify these red flags, we turned to Mazen Mustafa, executive chef at The Lonely Oyster.

Mustafa is familiar with buying fresh seafood as well as preparing seafood dishes at The Lonely Oyster, a Los Angeles oyster bar serving everything from lobster rolls to tuna tartar. As such, many of these red flags can be applied to both fresh seafood purchases and restaurant orders. Because however you get your seafood, quality is essential — and freshness is a big part of that. It isn't solely about taste considerations, either. If seafood isn't fresh, it can harbor harmful pathogens that pose genuine health risks.

Becoming seafood savvy is a beneficial skill. Who wants to throw money away because they couldn't tell the difference between delicious and denatured fish? Not only will it enhance your dining experience, but it may also improve your well-being. So if you want to navigate the murky waters of seafood selection with confidence, look out for these signs your seafood isn't fresh.