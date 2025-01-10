The Grocery List Mistake You're Making When Buying Fish

Instead of writing salmon, cod, or flounder on your sticky note to bring to the store, you should just write "fish!" That's because there's an untapped resource you're likely not using when you go to the seafood section: the fishmonger. They're there to help you make informed decisions about the freshest options available each day (hint: most seafood retailers' busiest days are Thursday-Sunday, so that's when you'll likely get the most variety). Their job is to stock the fish counter and also advise and answer questions about what you should be making for dinner. They can tell you where your fish is from, how to best prepare it, and some will even debone it for you if you don't have the time or expertise to do so.

Even if there's no fishmonger at your store, it's better to go in with a general idea that you're in the mood for seafood. That way, you can scope out what looks the most appetizing with your own eyes, rather than being rigid with your expectations for your fish recipe. Don't forget to keep an eye on the ingredients in your seafood, either. Fishmongers suggest trying to avoid sodium tripolyphosphates (STPP). It's a chemical additive that makes the seafood absorb and retain water, which won't allow seafood to actually cook properly. And don't rule out buying a whole fish instead of the fillets you typically get. Not only is it more sustainable, but if you're more of an adventurous eater, there are so many different parts of the fish you can enjoy outside the typical fillet. You can always make fish stock out of what's left.