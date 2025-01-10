The Grocery List Mistake You're Making When Buying Fish
Instead of writing salmon, cod, or flounder on your sticky note to bring to the store, you should just write "fish!" That's because there's an untapped resource you're likely not using when you go to the seafood section: the fishmonger. They're there to help you make informed decisions about the freshest options available each day (hint: most seafood retailers' busiest days are Thursday-Sunday, so that's when you'll likely get the most variety). Their job is to stock the fish counter and also advise and answer questions about what you should be making for dinner. They can tell you where your fish is from, how to best prepare it, and some will even debone it for you if you don't have the time or expertise to do so.
Even if there's no fishmonger at your store, it's better to go in with a general idea that you're in the mood for seafood. That way, you can scope out what looks the most appetizing with your own eyes, rather than being rigid with your expectations for your fish recipe. Don't forget to keep an eye on the ingredients in your seafood, either. Fishmongers suggest trying to avoid sodium tripolyphosphates (STPP). It's a chemical additive that makes the seafood absorb and retain water, which won't allow seafood to actually cook properly. And don't rule out buying a whole fish instead of the fillets you typically get. Not only is it more sustainable, but if you're more of an adventurous eater, there are so many different parts of the fish you can enjoy outside the typical fillet. You can always make fish stock out of what's left.
Other tips and tricks when you plan to make fish for dinner
We get it, cooking fish can be a bit daunting, especially if it's not in your typical rotation of dinner recipes. So before you start making a fish-heavy meal, we have some extra tips and tricks for you. As we mentioned, talk to your fishmonger, and ask them when particular fish were filleted at the supermarket (in terms of freshness, how long it's been since being filleted is more relevant than how long it's been since the fish was harvested).
Once you choose your fresh fish (or thaw some fish you had in the freezer, because fresh fish isn't always better than frozen), our best advice is to pay attention to freshness and reduce your risk of cross-contamination. Trust us, as soon as you take out your fish to prepare it, you'll know if it has gone bad. Also, this may be controversial but do not rinse your salmon before cooking it because it increases the risk of contamination spreading in your kitchen.
Once the fish has passed the smell test and is ready to be prepared, dress it up with lemon, butter, and fresh herbs of your choice. You can pan sear it, bake it in the oven, or throw it on the grill (we also love a good air fryer salmon recipe). Serve it with a simple vegetable side like asparagus, broccoli, or a lightly dressed salad. Sometimes a simple, healthy meal really hits the spot!