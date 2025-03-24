Why You Don't Need To Avoid All Processed Food

Processed foods have caused some general concern over the years as consumers have more closely examined the many ways ingredients are manipulated from their raw state before becoming a final packaged product. But the concept of processing food is simple — it's just any food that's been altered at all. If you've washed your lettuce, it's now processed. If you've sliced an apple, it's processed too. Therefore, anything that's been adulterated from its natural state counts as processed, and that includes food that has undergone cooking, cleaning, manufacturing, and all methods of manipulation of the initial product to something we eventually end up consuming.

So when you think about it, even cooking a simple steak at home counts as processed food, since the meat has already been butchered from the cow. Even though you may just be adding something as simple as salt before you cook it, again, you're continuing to process the product, albeit in a very simple way. And some processing procedures are meant to protect you from potential germs — pasteurization exists in order to eliminate pathogens that can potentially make you sick, which is why drinking things like raw milk comes with risks. As such, the concept of processed food isn't necessarily a bad one in many cases.