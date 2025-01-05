Where Did Trans Fats Come From?

The late 19th century was filled with well-intentioned food innovations — we'll just leave it at that. While this was a time when food preservation processes like canning and pasteurizing were invented (which have proved to be a betterment for humanity), this was also a time when nutrition research wasn't nearly as advanced as it is today, with some effects of the industrialization of the food industry silently wreaking havoc on human health. One such detriment was the implementation of trans fats within ultra-processed food products.

Trans fats were discovered as a way to prevent or slow down the occurrence of rancidity within foods that naturally contain fat, thus prolonging their freshness and flavor while also improving their consistency and texture. As a bonus, the use of trans fats in some foods even lowered their prices. Sounds like a revolutionary invention right? At the time, yes. It was definitely thought of as such until a century later when trans fats were proven to be the worst type of fat to consume for one's health because of the increased risk of heart disease. Unfortunately, by this time almost 100% of ultra-processed food products contained trans fats. Today, the damage that's been done by trans fats to human health and the food industry in general is still trying to be reversed. And while there are plenty of foods that have been falsely accused of being unhealthy, trans fat really does deserve the attention.