Unpeeled Shrimp Are A Hassle To Deal With, But They're Actually The Better Buy
We understand why people would opt to buy pre-peeled shrimp, whether they're going to brush shrimp with sugar and grill them or are planning to make shrimp cocktail at home rather than buying the overpriced appetizer from a restaurant. Convenience is a precious commodity for most shoppers and home cooks: Why should they take the time to peel the hard, chitinous shell off of however many shrimp they just cooked when they can just buy them without the shell? And while, contrary to what a certain viral post might tell you, shrimp are not bugs, peeling off the shells can be a bit more intimate an encounter with a crustacean than some would relish, even if they've already been cooked. But while it may add a few extra minutes to your prep time, a top tip when buying shrimp is that unpeeled shrimp actually offer a richer, tastier experience than pre-peeled.
While many people don't eat the shells (although you actually can), they are absolutely packed with flavor; that's what makes them so useful in a seafood stock. When you cook shrimp with the shells still on, they impart a toasty, salty, entirely pleasant flavor that you just won't get if they've already been peeled.
Peeled shrimp are generally of a higher quality than pre-peeled shrimp, too, since the shell acts as a protective barrier during processing, transit, and storage. Plus, they're also often a good deal cheaper.
Frozen, headless, unpeeled shrimp is your best bet
Mind you, just because unpeeled shrimp are a good idea doesn't mean you need to get "fresh" shrimp — frozen is generally your best bet. Why did we put "fresh" in quotation marks? That's because much of the fresh shrimp you'll buy was actually frozen for ease of transport, and simply allowed to thaw in order to be put on display. It's possible to buy truly fresh shrimp, usually live from areas near the ocean — but nine times out of ten, frozen is the way to go when you're shopping for shrimp. It also means you can use just what you need, minimizing waste. As for how much shrimp to buy per guest, you'll probably need around 1 pound of raw, unpeeled shrimp for each person.
Headless shrimp is also a good idea; once a shrimp dies, strong enzymes secreted from the head start to decompose the shrimp, making it mushy and unappetizing. Cutting off the head, then, retains the proper texture. To prepare them for cooking, just snip the shell and remove the vein (unless they're already deveined). You can grill them in the shell, as it protects the flesh from the heat and adds extra flavor, and you can also saute shrimp with the shell on.
As for what to do once you cook them, there are several options. You can peel the shells off for you and your guests in advance, a task that takes just a few minutes; you can leave them on for you all to peel off at the table, a fun, communal activity that's especially delightful if you have kids; or you can just leave them on for extra flavor.