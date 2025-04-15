Unpeeled Shrimp Are A Hassle To Deal With, But They're Actually The Better Buy

We understand why people would opt to buy pre-peeled shrimp, whether they're going to brush shrimp with sugar and grill them or are planning to make shrimp cocktail at home rather than buying the overpriced appetizer from a restaurant. Convenience is a precious commodity for most shoppers and home cooks: Why should they take the time to peel the hard, chitinous shell off of however many shrimp they just cooked when they can just buy them without the shell? And while, contrary to what a certain viral post might tell you, shrimp are not bugs, peeling off the shells can be a bit more intimate an encounter with a crustacean than some would relish, even if they've already been cooked. But while it may add a few extra minutes to your prep time, a top tip when buying shrimp is that unpeeled shrimp actually offer a richer, tastier experience than pre-peeled.

While many people don't eat the shells (although you actually can), they are absolutely packed with flavor; that's what makes them so useful in a seafood stock. When you cook shrimp with the shells still on, they impart a toasty, salty, entirely pleasant flavor that you just won't get if they've already been peeled.

Peeled shrimp are generally of a higher quality than pre-peeled shrimp, too, since the shell acts as a protective barrier during processing, transit, and storage. Plus, they're also often a good deal cheaper.