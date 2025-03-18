The Sweet Secret For Tender Grilled Shrimp Every Time

Grilled shrimp is a summer staple and a refreshing switch-up from the standard burgers and hot dogs lineup. Done just right, they should turn out juicy, slightly smoky, and packed with flavor. But because they cook so quickly, they can also easily become rubbery or dry if you're not careful. To figure out the best way to grill shrimp for perfect results every time, we went to Chef Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American chef based in L.A. and self-proclaimed dumpling queen. You might recognize Chung from season 14 of BravoTV's Top Chef, where she was named runner-up. She says the first step in grilling shrimp is to marinate them, noting, "Adding sugar to a marinade will definitely help with char and caramelization."

And though some home chefs swear by soaking proteins in baking soda to help tenderize the meat, Chung disagrees. "I am not a big fan of using baking soda on shrimp; it creates [an] iodine-like taste and aroma. I prefer to use rock salt to dry rub shrimp for 30 minutes, then rinse off, to achieve more crunchy texture by pulling out extra water from the shrimp," Chung advised. Be careful not to marinate too long, particularly if there are acidic ingredients like citrus, as you risk breaking down the texture. Citrus can actually "cook" the shrimp as well, which is how you get delicious dishes like aguachile or ceviche.