The Sweet Secret For Tender Grilled Shrimp Every Time
Grilled shrimp is a summer staple and a refreshing switch-up from the standard burgers and hot dogs lineup. Done just right, they should turn out juicy, slightly smoky, and packed with flavor. But because they cook so quickly, they can also easily become rubbery or dry if you're not careful. To figure out the best way to grill shrimp for perfect results every time, we went to Chef Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American chef based in L.A. and self-proclaimed dumpling queen. You might recognize Chung from season 14 of BravoTV's Top Chef, where she was named runner-up. She says the first step in grilling shrimp is to marinate them, noting, "Adding sugar to a marinade will definitely help with char and caramelization."
And though some home chefs swear by soaking proteins in baking soda to help tenderize the meat, Chung disagrees. "I am not a big fan of using baking soda on shrimp; it creates [an] iodine-like taste and aroma. I prefer to use rock salt to dry rub shrimp for 30 minutes, then rinse off, to achieve more crunchy texture by pulling out extra water from the shrimp," Chung advised. Be careful not to marinate too long, particularly if there are acidic ingredients like citrus, as you risk breaking down the texture. Citrus can actually "cook" the shrimp as well, which is how you get delicious dishes like aguachile or ceviche.
Fire up the grill
Make sure your grill is fully preheated before adding any shrimp. "We can avoid drying shrimp out by marinating them, also grilling them on a very hot grill to avoid steaming and instant [searing] on the shrimp," Chef Shirley Chung advises. Shrimp cook best over medium-high heat (375-400°F), so you'll want to lightly oil your grates (any kind of high-heat oil works) to prevent sticking. Though it's a personal choice, keeping the shells on while grilling helps lock in moisture and adds extra flavor. If you're cooking for guests, it's an easy way to add a little texture and presentation — you've been sweating over a hot grill, so make those guests work for their food!
Chef Chung also has tips for getting a good grill char on your shrimp without overcooking. "It's important to use a very hot grill and give shrimp enough cooking space as well as use oil in the marinade to help with fast caramelization of the shrimp, avoiding leaving the shrimp on the grill for too long to over cook," she explains. You'll also want to choose the right size of shrimp. When it comes to grilling, bigger is better. Large or jumbo shrimp are easier to handle on the grill and are less likely to be overdone. As Chung cautioned, shrimp cook very, very fast. You'll know they're ready when they turn a pretty shade of opaque pink with a slight curl, like the letter "C."