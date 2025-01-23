About How Much Shrimp Should You Cook Per Guest At A Dinner Party?

Provided no one has a shellfish allergy, shrimp is an amazing and luxurious protein to serve at your next dinner party. It's a great way to really wow your guests with your culinary skills (and your deep pockets). But, to really impress, you don't want to skimp on the shrimp. This means providing enough per person so that no one is left wanting more, but not so much that they lose their taste for it. So, how much shrimp should you cook for each guest?

A simple guide is to buy 1 pound per person for raw, unpeeled shrimp, and about ½ pound per person for cooked, peeled shrimp for an entree serving. The reason you'll want more raw shrimp per pound is that when it cooks, it tends to shrivel (beautifully, but it'll shrivel nonetheless, as it loses moisture), so to compensate for the smaller size, you'll need to buy more. The weight also accounts for the shells and the heads if you buy whole shrimp, so you'll ultimately be left with less meat. Of course, this isn't a hard and fast rule: If you know the crowd you're serving loves shrimp, then by all means, increase the amount per person.