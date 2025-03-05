The One Appetizer You Should Overlook On A Restaurant Menu

Who doesn't love a good appetizer? To some, they're even more satisfying than the main course — and they might as well, because these days they probably cost the same. But even so, if you can resist the siren call of hot, flavorful buffalo wings or crispy, cheesy potato skins, you are a much stronger person than we are. But not all appetizers are created equal: for every dish you order every time you see it on the menu, there are some you should pass over without a second thought. Case in point: the shrimp cocktail, which is way more expensive than it has any right to be, and an overpriced menu item everyone should avoid.

Shrimp cocktail was seen as the pinnacle of chic luxury in the 1970s, and even today it has a certain appeal. It's the kind of appetizer that gets served in a neat sauce-filled goblet at fancy dinner parties, or the kind that a blowhard media executive might messily devour at a meeting where he fires a woman for turning 50, as seen in "The Substance". But for such a ritzy dish, it's awfully cheap for the restaurant to make. The sauce consists of five ingredients everybody has in their kitchen, and the price of shrimp has gone down enough that it's sort of ridiculous to charge $30 for it, as some restaurants might.