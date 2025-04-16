Why The 'Fresh' Shrimp At The Grocery Store Might Not Be As Fresh As You Think

Shrimp is paradoxical — the Schrödinger's cat of food, if you will. Cooking it can be simultaneously easy and difficult, and prep times can be both short and long. To make matters worse, fresh grocery store shrimp might not be fresh at all. The trick to handling these contradictions is to, well, know the tricks. But the fresh grocery store shrimp conundrum requires expert knowledge, so The Takeout turned to Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

According to Foltz, "Grocery store 'fresh' shrimp is often previously frozen and thawed for display." This would mean that the only difference between the displayed shrimp and the bagged ones in the freezer is that the first group has already been thawed. As such, the stuff labeled as fresh "may not be fresher than frozen shrimp," Foltz explained. In fact, check out the signs on the supposedly "fresh" seafood at the counter — often, there will be small print that says "previously frozen." You can also ask an employee to confirm.

The problem with this practice isn't just a matter of misleading advertisement; it can affect the quality of your meal. "Frozen shrimp that's thawed right before cooking often tastes fresher than 'fresh' shrimp that's been sitting thawed for days," said Foltz. Since you can't be certain how long the fresh (or defrosted) shrimp has been up for display, it would be difficult to guarantee the quality of what you're paying for.