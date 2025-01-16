The Simple Shrimp Technique For The Most Succulent Seafood Possible
Who doesn't love a good shrimp dish? In my humble opinion, shrimp is one of the most versatile seafood ingredients. Lime and salt, chili, garlic and ginger, hoisin, barbecue sauce, cocktail sauce — really, the sky's the limit in terms of the ingredients that work well with shrimp. But if you're going to spotlight shrimp in your next dish, then you want to cook it right.
When you don't give shrimp the care it deserves, it morphs from a delicious nugget of joy into a rubbery, mushy mess that leaves you pining for a different dinner. This isn't to say you can't cook frozen shrimp the fast way for an easy, quick meal. But when working with raw, fresh shrimp, keep this simple tip in mind: Always start with a dry brine made of salt and baking soda. Baking soda helps your shrimp stay firm, and the salt will keep 'em nice and juicy throughout the cooking process. Coat your shrimp evenly, let it rest in the fridge, and that's it! With little effort and only a bit of extra time, you've ended some of the biggest shrimp-cooking woes.
Dishes to try your tender shrimp in
Now that you have the world's most succulent shrimp, what do you do with them? Maybe the better question is: What can't you do with them? They work like a dream in classics like shrimp scampi or that Chinese takeout staple, honey walnut shrimp. And cheddar bay shrimp croquettes would be even more divine with plump and juicy shrimp mixed in. You can even give the mysterious shrimp wiggle a try, if only to keep your dinner guests on their toes.
I personally suggest using dry brined shrimp in Pok Pok's Pad Thai with shrimp and pork, a recipe I've tested with divine results. If you're craving a more stick-to-your-ribs kind of meal, you can cook up some shrimp and grits, too. Or take a chance on these pastrami shrimp toasts, and you'll be eating with your pinky out like the fanciest guest at high tea. No matter what recipe you make, anyone lucky enough to snag a bite will surely rave that yours are some of the juiciest, most tender shrimp they've ever had.