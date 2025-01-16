The Simple Shrimp Technique For The Most Succulent Seafood Possible

Who doesn't love a good shrimp dish? In my humble opinion, shrimp is one of the most versatile seafood ingredients. Lime and salt, chili, garlic and ginger, hoisin, barbecue sauce, cocktail sauce — really, the sky's the limit in terms of the ingredients that work well with shrimp. But if you're going to spotlight shrimp in your next dish, then you want to cook it right.

When you don't give shrimp the care it deserves, it morphs from a delicious nugget of joy into a rubbery, mushy mess that leaves you pining for a different dinner. This isn't to say you can't cook frozen shrimp the fast way for an easy, quick meal. But when working with raw, fresh shrimp, keep this simple tip in mind: Always start with a dry brine made of salt and baking soda. Baking soda helps your shrimp stay firm, and the salt will keep 'em nice and juicy throughout the cooking process. Coat your shrimp evenly, let it rest in the fridge, and that's it! With little effort and only a bit of extra time, you've ended some of the biggest shrimp-cooking woes.