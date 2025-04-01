Stay Away From Precooked Shrimp Unless You Want To Keep Ruining Your Meals

Cooking raw shrimp might sound intimidating if you're not used to working with seafood, but the reality is it's almost laughably easy. Raw shrimp cooks in minutes — literally. Once it turns pink and opaque, it's done. Whether you're boiling, steaming, grilling (make sure it's dry for the juiciest grilled shrimp), or quickly sautéing, it takes less time than cooking pasta or flipping a pancake. No thermometer needed, you can see when it's ready.

Not only is it fast, but cooking raw shrimp also gives you more control over the flavor and texture. You're not stuck trying to bring life back into an ingredient that's already had its best moment. You can season it properly from the start, toss it in a marinade, or cook it with aromatics like garlic, butter, and herbs so the shrimp actually soaks up flavor while it cooks — something precooked shrimp just doesn't do. And if you're making something like shrimp cocktail or a cold pasta salad, it's still better to cook raw shrimp yourself and then chill it. It's fresher, juicier, and has a way cleaner taste.

Frozen raw shrimp is also easy to cook and widely available. It's also more affordable than you might expect. Frozen shrimp often comes deveined and peeled, so you're not dealing with anything messy. Just thaw under cold water for a few minutes and you're ready to go. It's a small extra step that makes a huge difference.