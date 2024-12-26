How To Thaw Shrimp, The Best Way And The Fast Way

Sometimes the best way to keep seafood on hand is by buying what comes frozen. This offers some meal stability and quick options, as frozen shellfish like shrimp or mussels (which you should be debearding) can last up to a year in the freezer. So, if you are in a pinch for time and want to make a delicious shrimp scampi to go along with your Mexican shrimp cocktail, you'll need to know the best way to thaw out your frozen shellfish!

The best way to thaw shrimp is to keep them overnight in the fridge. Place the bag of shrimp on a baking dish or in a bowl with paper towels to soak up any leaks that may occur. Doing it this way will allow the shrimp to stay within a safe temperature, meaning the fridge should be at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Thawing overnight in the fridge also makes sure the texture and flavor are not impacted. Overall, thawing in the fridge can take anywhere from 12 to 24 hours.

Now, the fastest way is a bit easier. If you forgot to take it out the night before, you can thaw frozen shrimp by putting them in cold water for 1 to 2 hours, but you will have to change the water every 30 minutes to make sure it remains cold. (Depending on the size of the shrimp, they may thaw faster.) No matter the method, you'll know it's thawed when it becomes translucent. Once you see the proper color, remove the shrimp immediately from the water and cook quickly so it doesn't go bad.