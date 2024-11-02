Yes, You Should Be Debearding Your Mussels

The fruits of the ocean are varied and bountiful. Oysters, scallops, shrimp, clams; all of these shellfish have an innate sense of luxury when served to us, whether steamed, sauteed and tossed with pasta, or served raw on the half shell. Sometimes we wonder if we should really be eating raw shellfish, but they taste too good to put down.

Among the many delicious seafood offerings available, mussels are my personal favorite for their delicately sweet (bordering on dessert-friendly), oceanic flavor. Their taste paired along with their tender, buttery texture makes mussels completely irresistible.

All the best meals require a bit of effort, and mussels especially need to be properly cleaned before cooking and consuming. Though there's bound to be some dirt and sand on the outside, the most glaring thing on a raw mussel is the hairy patch found at the base of the shell. Though you may want to cut corners and leave it on for the sake of ease, this should surely be taken off before prepping for the best eating experience.