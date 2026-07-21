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If you've paid attention to headlines recently, you likely came across a little parasite known as cyclospora. It can take up to two weeks to make its presence in your body known, but once it does, you won't be able to ignore it. Get ready to spend a long time (up to multiple weeks) looking at your bathroom walls.

The current cyclospora outbreak has been linked to thousands of cases and more than a hundred hospitalizations across wide areas of the country. Typically, cyclospora is spread when human waste comes into contact with food or water, which is then consumed. While the FDA is looking at Taylor Farms lettuce as a potential source for some current cases, experts advise that this may not be the only source. Several foods may be to blame or have caused such outbreaks in the past: salad, fresh herbs, berries, mixed fruit, snap peas, watercress, mangoes, and green onions, for starters. Meanwhile, some experts are recommending that immunocompromised individuals avoid fresh produce for the time being.

The good news among all the bad? Heating foods to 158 degrees Fahrenheit effectively kills the parasite. As such, you may still be able to do something with those greens wilting in your fridge and those baskets of berries. Here are 19 things to cook if you're worried about cyclospora and want to reduce your chances of falling ill.