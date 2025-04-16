Brighten Up Your Breakfast By Making A Spring Veggie Egg Bake

Sort of like a quiche though most similar to a casserole, an egg bake is the type of dish that's meant to both serve and satisfy a crowd. Recipe developer Kate Shungu's egg bake recipe has a distinctly springtime flair, with spinach, asparagus, and spring onions packing in plenty of flavor and green goodness. "I love how easy this egg bake is — just stir everything together and bake," Shungu says. She also highlights the fact that you can prepare the entire egg bake the night before you plan to eat, refrigerate it, and then simply bake it in the morning for a truly hassle-free brunch option that makes it perfect for a special brunch or a big family breakfast.

Another notable thing about this spring veggie egg bake is that it's loaded with protein, thanks both to the eggs themselves, and also to the addition of protein-rich cottage cheese in the mix. Despite being so nutritious, packed with both protein and vegetables, this egg bake also manages to taste pretty darn good, with cheeses like Gruyère and mozzarella adding a savory and salty depth to complement the vibrant green veggies. Overall, Shungu describes this dish as "light and tender, and perfect for spring brunches," and something tells us that your brunch guests will agree with that sentiment too.