Mini Baked Apple Fritters Recipe

Apple fritters are a sweet American classic, combining tart juicy apples with tender dough in a perfect crispy package. They're usually made with a simple recipe that only calls for pantry ingredients, flavored with cinnamon, and best served warm. The traditional recipe sees them deep-fried in oil, but in this recipe brought to us by developer Kate Shungu they are baked instead. "These baked treats are a lighter spin on my favorite donut: the apple fritter," she tells us. "The combination of warm spices, apples, and maple syrup glaze transforms these two-bite snacks into a comfort food breakfast."

With these baked fritters also comes a certain air of convenience; you don't have to worry about heating up a ton of oil, you don't need a plethora of complicated ingredients, and you don't need any special tools outside of a mini muffin tin. Despite their uniqueness — not quite a muffin, not quite a cupcake, and not quite a donut — these apple fritters are refreshingly simple to make, delightfully sweet, and overall just fun for those of all ages. Just ask Shungu: "My kids love these, and they're just the right size for packing in lunchboxes, too."