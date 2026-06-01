Check Your Freezer: This Walmart And Costco-Sold Frozen Pizza Brand Has Been Recalled
Frozen food connoisseurs, you might want to check your freezers real quick because one of our favorite frozen pizza brands has issued a recall. Motor City Pizza Co., makers of our favorite Detroit-style frozen pizza, is recalling one of its products — not its pizza, but rather its 5 Cheese Bread. This product is similar to the cheesy bread you can get at a pizzeria. It has a thick crust with mozzarella, parmesan, Asiago, Romano, and cheddar cheese on it.
The issue is that some batches of this cheese bread may have been exposed to salmonella contamination linked to a supplier that provides milk powder for a seasoning blend that's part of the recipe. As of now, no illnesses have been reported, but if you have some this 5 Cheese Bread in your kitchen and you purchased it between February 2 and May 29 of this year, take a peek at its sell by date. The potentially affected lots include packages with dates marked 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, and 3/25/2027.
What to do if you've purchased a recalled Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread
If you purchased one of these items and you're trying to figure out how to handle it, the recall notice says you simply need to return the item to your local Costco for a full refund. And this should go without saying, but as much as you may be tempted, don't serve, eat, or sell it out of an abundance of caution. Fortunately, Costco's return process is pretty painless and your cheesy bread will be disposed of properly by its employees. (Plus you'll get your money back.) Recalls like this are routine as the system is designed to trace and protect consumers, but it's best to at least be aware of when things like this happen.
If you realize you already consumed the product, no need to panic. Simply be on the lookout for symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and stomach aches. If you're worried, go get checked out by a medical professional since they'll be best equipped to treat you. If you've got further questions, Champion Foods, the manufacturer of Motor City Pizza Co. products, says you can email them directly at info@championfoods.com to get more information about the recall.