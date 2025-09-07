This Costco Frozen Pizza Is The Crown Jewel Of The Whole Aisle
If you're going to Costco to stock up on a few things, one of them is bound to be frozen pizza. The warehouse club sells a wide variety of them, from single-serve to cauliflower crust to occasionally even breakfast-topped ones. One Takeout contributor recently put in the hard work and ranked 11 pizzas from Costco (imagine how much freezer space that took up!), and found that one brand just absolutely rocked the rest for its varying textures, crunchy cheesy edges, and overall wow factor.
That would be the Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni pizza. This Detroit-style frozen pizza has several unique qualities, including its square shape, which sets it apart from round pies. It comes in its own cardboard baking tray that you don't need to remove before baking. This captures all of the cheese bits, which eventually caramelize on the pizza's edges, giving you that coveted exterior crust that's a signature part of any Detroit-style pizza.
Our taste tester writes, "After sitting for the five recommended minutes after cooking, I dug in and found that the pizza was soft on the inside with an incredible crispiness outside. The perfection in this pizza came from its fluffiness and crispiness working together to complement a highly flavored pizza." The best part is, it's a two-pack. Once you've fallen in love with the first pizza, you have a whole second one to enjoy later.
Motor City Pizza Co.'s pizza is remarkably close to the real thing
I've had the Motor City Pizza Co. pizzas and can vouch that they are an excellent showing for a frozen pizza product. And in fact, they are pretty close to the real thing — I should know, I'm a former pizzamaker who used to make these pizzas for a living. I can't say they're exactly the same, mainly because the crust texture isn't as "fried" tasting as it would be in a traditional Detroit-style steel pizza pan. The cheese on these also doesn't always reach the edges to create a consistent caramelized crown on the perimeter, either. Plus, the dough in the Motor City version doesn't have any yeast flavor; the texture's light and crisp, but it lacks a distinct personality.
This is all just nitpicking, however. Mass manufacturing an exact dupe would be close to impossible, but this brand has gotten so close that it doesn't particularly matter. Heck, even fast food knows Detroit-style pizza is excellent: there's Jet's Pizza that does a fantastic job (and is known for its ranch), and even Pizza Hut joined in on a Detroit-style limited run some years back. And if you need a little extra convincing that this is a great frozen pizza, well, it's the one I almost exclusively pick up when I make my personal Costco run. We're big fans of the Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni pizza, so if you've got a Costco membership, do yourself a favor and pick some up on your next run.