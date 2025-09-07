This Costco Frozen Pizza Is The Crown Jewel Of The Whole Aisle

If you're going to Costco to stock up on a few things, one of them is bound to be frozen pizza. The warehouse club sells a wide variety of them, from single-serve to cauliflower crust to occasionally even breakfast-topped ones. One Takeout contributor recently put in the hard work and ranked 11 pizzas from Costco (imagine how much freezer space that took up!), and found that one brand just absolutely rocked the rest for its varying textures, crunchy cheesy edges, and overall wow factor.

That would be the Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni pizza. This Detroit-style frozen pizza has several unique qualities, including its square shape, which sets it apart from round pies. It comes in its own cardboard baking tray that you don't need to remove before baking. This captures all of the cheese bits, which eventually caramelize on the pizza's edges, giving you that coveted exterior crust that's a signature part of any Detroit-style pizza.

Our taste tester writes, "After sitting for the five recommended minutes after cooking, I dug in and found that the pizza was soft on the inside with an incredible crispiness outside. The perfection in this pizza came from its fluffiness and crispiness working together to complement a highly flavored pizza." The best part is, it's a two-pack. Once you've fallen in love with the first pizza, you have a whole second one to enjoy later.