11 Pizzas From Costco, Ranked From Worst To Best

My least favorite pizza was easily Sabatasso's pizza singles. The box came with pepperoni and cheese pizzas that are sized to be personal pizza servings. They were honestly pretty small, more child-sized. The directions on the box have instructions intended for the microwave and the oven. I tried both, and though the different methods produced wildly different results, neither was enjoyable.

When I cooked these in the oven, they came out too stiff, and the cheese browned, but not in a way that was pleasing. Instead, it was more hard, brown, and just shy of being burnt. I can imagine these offering a convenient pizza option for those summer days when you want quick lunches for kids by the pool, but if you're looking for something even mildly flavored, these pizzas won't do it. You'd be better off cooking some larger pizzas and serving them party style.

Since the oven produced less than desirable results, I wondered if the microwave would make up a better pizza. It did not. The cheese melted in a more pleasing way, but the pizza and crust was too soft and chewy, even though it had been cooked. I can't recommend these in taste or texture, and I even made the decision to get rid of the extra pizzas rather than keep them around for future lunches. Honestly, the pizza you remember from elementary school that came in those little rectangles that perfectly fit your tray were miles ahead of these pizzas.