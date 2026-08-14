Salmonella Alert: Don't Eat The Guac Or Salsa You Bought From This Grocery Chain

By now you've heard plenty about the Taylor Farms cyclosporiasis outbreak, which has had us wondering just how to cook our food safely. (Not to mention having us avoid food from Taco Bell, which buys produce from Taylor Farms.) Unfortunately, the recall situation is keeping us all on our toes (and hopefully off the toilet) as another one has hit the public. Whole Foods Market has issued a recall notice on its freshly prepared salsa and guacamole products. This time it's not cyclosporiasis; it's a salmonella warning linked to jalapeños.

This is in the wake of a recent 27-state salmonella outbreak stemming from food served at the fast casual restaurants Chipotle and Qdoba, among others. The jalapeños in question were sourced from a California-based company called Coast Citrus Distributors, which also supplies salsa and guacamole to Whole Foods. Some of the peppers used came from a grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, which is where the outbreak is thought to have originated from. Taylor Farms has also made use of these jalapeños and has recalled some of its prepared foods products sold in stores in response, including at Trader Joe's and Target.