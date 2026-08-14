Salmonella Alert: Don't Eat The Guac Or Salsa You Bought From This Grocery Chain
By now you've heard plenty about the Taylor Farms cyclosporiasis outbreak, which has had us wondering just how to cook our food safely. (Not to mention having us avoid food from Taco Bell, which buys produce from Taylor Farms.) Unfortunately, the recall situation is keeping us all on our toes (and hopefully off the toilet) as another one has hit the public. Whole Foods Market has issued a recall notice on its freshly prepared salsa and guacamole products. This time it's not cyclosporiasis; it's a salmonella warning linked to jalapeños.
This is in the wake of a recent 27-state salmonella outbreak stemming from food served at the fast casual restaurants Chipotle and Qdoba, among others. The jalapeños in question were sourced from a California-based company called Coast Citrus Distributors, which also supplies salsa and guacamole to Whole Foods. Some of the peppers used came from a grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, which is where the outbreak is thought to have originated from. Taylor Farms has also made use of these jalapeños and has recalled some of its prepared foods products sold in stores in response, including at Trader Joe's and Target.
Which Whole Foods products are affected by this recall?
This Whole Foods recall covers a whole swath of products. The full list of codes can be located on the FDA's website, but the products themselves are: Mild Guacamole Dip, Mild Guacamole Dip (No Tomatoes), Spicy Guacamole Dip (No Tomatoes), Medium Pico de Gallo Guacamole Dip, Pomegranate Guacamole Dip, Roasted Corn Guacamole Dip, Spicy Guacamole Dip, Dip Trio, Heirloom Tomato Salsa, and Mango Pineapple Salsa (the condiment sold for Caribbean Mango Pineapple Turkey Burgers).
If you've purchased any of those products recently, be sure to check the FDA's website to check if your batch is at risk. You can either toss the product or bring it back to Whole Foods for a refund. Symptoms of a salmonella infection include some not-so-fun things, like diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Vulnerable populations are at risk of further complications, some of which can be severe. Some of these salmonella recalls can be quite large and grow over time (symptoms can take days or weeks to develop) as suppliers are identified, so it's better to be safe rather than sorry.