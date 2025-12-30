12 Of The Biggest Salmonella Outbreaks In US History

The most fearsome, famous, and upsettingly common types of food poisoning often come salmonella. These bacteria are found to thrive in particular foods, including all kinds of meat, poultry products, produce, and milk. The pathogen can survive for many weeks in dry places and months if submerged in water. This means the soil and water used to grow crops and produce livestock for human consumption can very easily acquire salmonella. If it makes it into your home and you don't avoid these common kitchen habits that can cause food poisoning, salmonella infection can result in telltale symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain.

Salmonella isn't just one microbe that food producers and public health agencies have to keep an eye on. It's more of an umbrella term to describe a collection of 2,500 separate but related strains or serotypes. The germ can find its way into just a small bit of food before quietly infecting surrounding products, thus entering the food system and potentially causing widespread illness. It's the reason behind multiple major food recalls and some of the most alarming and deadly public health disasters in American history. Here are some of the worst salmonella outbreaks to ever occur on (and in) American soil.