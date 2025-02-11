Why Drinking Raw Orange Juice Can Be Dangerous

Freshly squeezed orange juice is typically considered the best kind of orange juice you can possibly drink, but it also comes with its fair share of drawbacks. Much like raw milk, which has several safety risks in its own right, raw orange juice doesn't go through the process of pasteurization, with the juice being bottled soon after the fruit itself has been squeezed. This means that by the time you decide to consume it, raw juices can be contaminated with dangerous bacteria such as E.coli or Salmonella, as it was not treated to eliminate those variables prior to bottling.

This is the case for many bottled juices that are labeled as raw, which are required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to carry a label that states it is unpasteurized. The FDA also suggests advises that children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems should avoid unpasteurized juices. However, raw juices that are sold by the glass, such as those at farmers' markets, orchards and groves, and juice bars, are not required to display a warning label.