If You Don't Have A Dedicated Citrus Juicer, Reach For One BBQ Tool

Lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits, all citrus fruits have varying levels of sweetness and tartness. While some are great to eat, and others less so, they do all contain delicious juice, which can be used for cooking, baking (add orange juice to your banana bread for a transformative experience), marinating, etc. But if you don't have a juicer, what can you use instead to get as much liquid as possible out of your citrus fruits?

If you barbecue at all, you likely have a pair of tongs on hand to easily lay out, pick up, and flip your meats and veggies on the grill (if you don't, here's a great pair from OXO). Well, those same tongs you use to sling summer burgers can also be used to effectively squeeze the juice out of your citrus fruits.

To do this, you'll cut the fruit in half and then place one half between the two arms of the tongs, sliding it up into the crook as far as it will go, with the cut side facing to one side. Holding the fruit over a container or bowl, squeeze the tongs together until all of the juice has been extracted. (To double down on secret tricks, you can also stick lemons and limes in the microwave before juicing.)