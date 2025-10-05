12 Common Kitchen Habits That Could Give You Food Poisoning

Kitchen hygiene doesn't just affect the quality of meals; it plays a key role in stopping the spread of harmful pathogens. Many surfaces we touch on an everyday basis are contaminated with germs, while raw meat and poultry often harbor dangerous bacteria. This is why failing to follow standard kitchen safety protocols can easily lead to dangerous foodborne illnesses such as listeriosis, salmonellosis, and E. coli.

Despite the potential dangers, many home chefs still engage in food handling practices that increase the chances of contamination. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 48 million people in the U.S. suffer from foodborne illness annually, with around 128,000 of those cases requiring hospitalization.

From short-cuts like skipping handwashing to reusing dirty utensils, seemingly harmless oversights can lead to serious cases of food poisoning. Luckily, most of these risks can be easily prevented. All that's required is a little forethought and simple preventive steps. To learn how home chefs can avoid contamination — and trips to the doctor — we asked several food experts for their insights. Keep reading to discover the most common kitchen habits that could put your health at risk — and how to prevent them — from Kimberly Lock, a professionally trained chef, experienced event planner, and the founder of Fifth Fork; Sandra Eskin, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness and former deputy undersecretary of food safety at the USDA; and Chloe Hammond, the head chef at Asana Lodge, a residential rehabilitation center in the U.K.