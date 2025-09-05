Why You Shouldn't Store Eggs In Your Refrigerator Door

Organizing your fridge to ensure you're getting the most out of your groceries can feel like an intense game of Tetris. However, it does get easier with practice and know-how. One thing to keep in mind is that your eggs are an item that should be kept away from the refrigerator door. If you've been placing your eggs in the door for safekeeping or easy access, prepare for change, for you are about to get some serious egg insight.

Store-bought or washed eggs should always be kept in a fridge with a temperature set at a consistent 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. When the fridge door is frequently opened and shut, maintaining this temperature becomes difficult. It can also lead to cracked eggs — in short, keeping your eggs in the door is a food storage mistake you'll want to avoid.

If your eggs aren't store-bought or washed — like eggs from backyard chickens — they can be stored at room temperature for around two weeks. If you don't think you'll eat them in that window, you can move them to the fridge, still unwashed, and they'll last up to three months. Just be sure to write the date you got the eggs somewhere on the carton. Kicking the habit of storing eggs in your refrigerator door is a great start, but there's another important step to perfect egg storage that's worth knowing.