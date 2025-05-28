The Dos And Don'ts Of Thawing Meat In The Microwave

We've all been there. You're planning a mouthwatering steak dinner for your family. As you're gathering the ingredients for your feast, you realize that the meat is still frozen solid in the freezer. You know that grilling the T-bone in that frigid state would take too long, and thawing the meat in a refrigerator or under cold water would also take hours. The good news is that your microwave can come to your rescue in just few minutes.

Most microwaves have a defrost setting that will allow you to thaw any type of meat including chicken, beef, pork, lamb, and fish from frozen. Packaged frozen food will most likely have its own thawing instructions, but there are certain guidelines to follow when defrosting meat that you froze from fresh.

Microwaves are operated by a magnetron, which generates high frequencies to heat food fast. During the defrosting process, the appliance cycles the magnetron on and off, and runs at only 20% to 30% power so that the food thaws but doesn't actually begin to cook. While this is a totally safe and convenient defrosting option when you're in a hurry, it's still important to follow certain precautions and avoid common mistakes when defrosting meat. This will help stop you getting food poisoning, as well as ensuring that the meat is juicy and delicious when it finally hits your dinner plate.