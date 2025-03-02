Here's The Safest Way To Defrost Meat In Microwave
Many recipes start with the directive to thaw meat overnight in the refrigerator, which is all well and good if you're a planner. Some of us, however, are more spontaneous in our dinner prep — how am I supposed to know if I'll feel like eating pork chops instead of chicken tomorrow? Unfortunately, defrosting meat at room temperature is a major mistake. While it's certainly quicker than using the fridge, the main reason it's not the right way to thaw anything perishable is because the USDA advises against leaving such foods unrefrigerated for more than two hours. Nor does the organization recommend thawing meat in hot water since the outer layer of the meat could reach the bacteria-breeding "danger zone" of over 40 degrees Fahrenheit while the inside remains frozen. (Thawing meat in cold water is okay but can be time-consuming.) The USDA does, however, advise thawing meat quickly in the microwave, reassuring us that it's perfectly safe to do as long as certain precautions are taken.
To defrost meat in the microwave, you'll first need to remove any wrappers or styrofoam trays. These materials are not microwaveable and are liable to melt, thus contaminating your food. Instead, use a microwave-safe plate or bowl to contain the meat. Yet another safety rule to follow is to cook the meat as soon as it thaws. This is necessary because some of it may have already started cooking on its own or at least have reached the aforementioned danger zone where bacteria will start growing unless it's immediately subjected to the higher temperatures from an oven, frying pan, or microwave on full power.
Tips for successful microwave defrosting
The easiest way to defrost meat in your microwave is, of course, to use the "defrost" button. This setting reduces the power level of the appliance down to about 30%, which allows for a gentler heat cycle than full-on cooking. Once you press the button, your microwave may ask you to input a little more information, such as selecting whether you'll be defrosting meat or poultry. You'll also need to know the weight of the meat since this plays a factor in the amount of time it needs to defrost. Should you have a microwave without a dedicated defrost setting, you can still use it to thaw your meat. In this case, manually set the power level at 30%, then input an amount of time that corresponds to about eight to 10 minutes per pound.
Using the microwave to defrost may not be an entirely hands-off process, depending on the meat you're thawing. To ensure even heat distribution, you may need to turn or flip the meat or break it apart as it thaws to ensure that the center heats up as well as the outside portion. If you're defrosting ground meat, you can also position it in a plastic colander set above a bowl and stir it every few minutes. That way, it will not only separate and thaw, but some of the fat will drain away as it does so.