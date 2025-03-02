Here's The Safest Way To Defrost Meat In Microwave

Many recipes start with the directive to thaw meat overnight in the refrigerator, which is all well and good if you're a planner. Some of us, however, are more spontaneous in our dinner prep — how am I supposed to know if I'll feel like eating pork chops instead of chicken tomorrow? Unfortunately, defrosting meat at room temperature is a major mistake. While it's certainly quicker than using the fridge, the main reason it's not the right way to thaw anything perishable is because the USDA advises against leaving such foods unrefrigerated for more than two hours. Nor does the organization recommend thawing meat in hot water since the outer layer of the meat could reach the bacteria-breeding "danger zone" of over 40 degrees Fahrenheit while the inside remains frozen. (Thawing meat in cold water is okay but can be time-consuming.) The USDA does, however, advise thawing meat quickly in the microwave, reassuring us that it's perfectly safe to do as long as certain precautions are taken.

To defrost meat in the microwave, you'll first need to remove any wrappers or styrofoam trays. These materials are not microwaveable and are liable to melt, thus contaminating your food. Instead, use a microwave-safe plate or bowl to contain the meat. Yet another safety rule to follow is to cook the meat as soon as it thaws. This is necessary because some of it may have already started cooking on its own or at least have reached the aforementioned danger zone where bacteria will start growing unless it's immediately subjected to the higher temperatures from an oven, frying pan, or microwave on full power.