How Long It Really Takes For Food Poisoning To Show Itself

You may wonder what to do if you suspect a restaurant gave you food poisoning. Unfortunately, there are so many varieties that it all depends on which foodborne illness has laid you low. Salmonella presents in as little as an hour, and doesn't always make you vomit. Watery diarrhea is the first symptom of E. coli, and it can take three days or more before symptom onset. Norovirus also sometimes takes multiple days, and you can get it from people, not just food. Listeria usually presents in a day or two, but it can occasionally take weeks.

While this all sounds scary, the good news is that, most of the time, food poisoning runs its course without medical intervention. At-risk individuals, such as those who are over 65, under 5, pregnant, immunocompromised, or sick with chronic illness, should seek medical aid if they suspect food poisoning. If you're still feeling unwell after a week or can't keep anything down, make an appointment for medical care. Otherwise, remember to rest and drink lots of fluids.

Of course, the best way to deal with food poisoning is to avoid it altogether. Wash your hands well before handling food. Only use clean utensils for prep, and wash your produce thoroughly. If you notice your cooked chicken or pork looks pink inside, there's a potential for Salmonella or parasites. When food has been sitting out at room temperature for hours, it could begin to grow bacteria. If seafood has an acrid, sour smell to it, it's likely gone bad. Basically, if you see signs your takeout could cause food poisoning, it's not worth the risk.