The Warning Sign That Your Takeout Could Make You Sick

After a long day, or even a normal day, you can order takeout from pretty much any of your devices. (Yes, you can even order dinner from your TV, for some reason.) Once you pick up your food or it's dropped on your porch via the beloved no-contact food delivery, there's one sign to look out for in order to avoid getting sick: If you ordered hot takeout food and it arrives at room temperature, you may be in trouble.

When you order a cooked meal from a restaurant, the maximum time it can be left out at room temperature is two hours and one hour in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This doesn't only refer to the minutes in the delivery driver's car; this also includes the time the food spends on your dining room table or coffee table while you pick out a show to watch and the time it takes you to eat it.

Once that cooked meal falls within what's known as the danger zone — for hot foods, that's temperatures below 140 degrees Fahrenheit — it becomes a hub for bacteria, which can each double in number every twenty minutes while the food remains in this temperature range. If your food arrives and it's already at room temperature, there's no way to know how long it's been in the danger zone. So to prevent illness, it shouldn't be consumed.