13 Fruits And Veggies To Avoid At Grocery Stores When They're Out Of Season

Fruits and vegetables that stay on the vine or tree longer have more nutrients and a better taste, texture, and color. But not everyone lives near a farm or has their own garden, leaving them to rely on what's available at their local grocery store, most of which has traveled pretty far to get there. Ripe fruit is often too fragile to handle a long journey, so it's often harvested prematurely and then artificially ripened.

The natural ripening process typically occurs from the inside out, as ethylene gas permeates from the center out to the skin. Starch converts to sugar, flesh softens, and an appealing aroma develops. Artificial ripening uses gases and chemical dips that work from the outside in, so that the ripening is only skin deep. The fruit is the right color, but the flavor has been sacrificed. When you are expecting a sweet and juicy bite of fruit or a crunchy and flavorful vegetable, it's all the more disappointing to take a bite that's hard and flavorless.

Some fruits and veggies found in your store's produce section are consistently flavorful year-round, but others can be a (literal) bitter disappointment when not in peak season. Here are 13 we recommend avoiding when they're out of season.