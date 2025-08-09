The Surefire Way To Ripen Peaches At Home

Peaches are one of the best things about summer — they're sweet, juicy, and perfect in desserts like an air-fried peach cobbler. But in order to be truly delicious, this stone fruit needs to be ripe. And if you skipped the squeeze test at the grocery store, chances are you'll have a few rock-hard peaches sitting in the fruit bowl. So if you're in a hurry and want to enjoy your ripe peaches sooner rather than later, pop them into a paper bag.

Peaches are one of many fruits that release ethylene gas, which is responsible for the ripening process. So, closing them in a paper bag will trap the gas, forcing the peaches to ripen faster. And unlike a plastic bag, paper allows for air flow. You'll have a perfectly ripe peach in around 1 to 3 days, depending on how under-ripe they were to begin with. For the best results, make sure the peaches are spread out in one flat layer and keep the paper bag at room temperature, out of direct sunlight. And check the bag daily so that you don't end up with overripe or rotten peaches instead.