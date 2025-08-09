The Surefire Way To Ripen Peaches At Home
Peaches are one of the best things about summer — they're sweet, juicy, and perfect in desserts like an air-fried peach cobbler. But in order to be truly delicious, this stone fruit needs to be ripe. And if you skipped the squeeze test at the grocery store, chances are you'll have a few rock-hard peaches sitting in the fruit bowl. So if you're in a hurry and want to enjoy your ripe peaches sooner rather than later, pop them into a paper bag.
Peaches are one of many fruits that release ethylene gas, which is responsible for the ripening process. So, closing them in a paper bag will trap the gas, forcing the peaches to ripen faster. And unlike a plastic bag, paper allows for air flow. You'll have a perfectly ripe peach in around 1 to 3 days, depending on how under-ripe they were to begin with. For the best results, make sure the peaches are spread out in one flat layer and keep the paper bag at room temperature, out of direct sunlight. And check the bag daily so that you don't end up with overripe or rotten peaches instead.
Other ripening methods
If you have a spare apple or banana, put one in the paper bag with your peaches. This will speed up the ripening process even more, since these fruits also contain ethylene gas — triggering the peaches to produce more gas themselves. Another way to ripen your peaches is by placing them stem-down onto a paper or kitchen towel and covering with another towel. This will work similarly to trap the ethylene gas, while still allowing for airflow. Just like with the paper bag method, avoid crowding the peaches since this can make them ripen unevenly.
For those who aren't in a hurry or don't have a paper bag on hand, an alternative method is just to leave your peaches out on the counter, away from direct sunlight (unless you want wrinkly peaches). This method might take up to 5 days, so plan accordingly. Your peaches are ripe when they smell fragrant, feel soft to the touch, and have no green spots. If you're not eating them immediately, store them in the fridge to slow down the ripening process — or better yet, freeze them for your next peach recipe.