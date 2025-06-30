Pick The Sweetest Peaches At The Store With A Simple Squeeze Test

Peach season in North America lasts from about May to early October, so they're definitely a warm-weather staple across the country. They're also culinarily versatile, featuring in cobblers, pies, and salsas — heck, you can even smoke and grill peaches. Yet there's nothing worse than expecting the joy of a sweet, juicy peach only to bite into a hard, sour dud.

We at The Takeout would never want our readers to experience the misery of an unpalatable peach. Avoid one of the many mistakes everyone makes when buying peaches, and take advantage of your own hands. The first thing you should do is gently squeeze them. A ripe peach should give ever so slightly, but not so much that you leave a noticeable indentation. If you've ever shopped for avocados, the same principles will apply. Be gentle, though, as peaches have delicate, easily bruised skin.

You should also consider smell and appearance when buying peaches. A ripe peach should smell sweet. Peaches come in all shapes and sizes, though the rounder, the better. Yellow and orange peaches are best — red peaches can also be wonderful, but the redness simply means they got lots of direct sun exposure when still on the tree, not that they are more ripe. Avoid peaches that have any green on them.

If you're buying peaches for later, it's okay to buy unripe ones. Peaches continue to ripen after harvest. If they're really not ripe, simply toss them in a paper bag with an apple or banana. They should ripen in a couple of days.