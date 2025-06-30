Pick The Sweetest Peaches At The Store With A Simple Squeeze Test
Peach season in North America lasts from about May to early October, so they're definitely a warm-weather staple across the country. They're also culinarily versatile, featuring in cobblers, pies, and salsas — heck, you can even smoke and grill peaches. Yet there's nothing worse than expecting the joy of a sweet, juicy peach only to bite into a hard, sour dud.
We at The Takeout would never want our readers to experience the misery of an unpalatable peach. Avoid one of the many mistakes everyone makes when buying peaches, and take advantage of your own hands. The first thing you should do is gently squeeze them. A ripe peach should give ever so slightly, but not so much that you leave a noticeable indentation. If you've ever shopped for avocados, the same principles will apply. Be gentle, though, as peaches have delicate, easily bruised skin.
You should also consider smell and appearance when buying peaches. A ripe peach should smell sweet. Peaches come in all shapes and sizes, though the rounder, the better. Yellow and orange peaches are best — red peaches can also be wonderful, but the redness simply means they got lots of direct sun exposure when still on the tree, not that they are more ripe. Avoid peaches that have any green on them.
If you're buying peaches for later, it's okay to buy unripe ones. Peaches continue to ripen after harvest. If they're really not ripe, simply toss them in a paper bag with an apple or banana. They should ripen in a couple of days.
Where to find the best peaches
If this delectable stone fruit is truly something you crave, increase your chances of finding the best peaches by buying locally at farmers markets or even directly from peach orchards. They tend to be more nutritious, sweeter, and picked with more care. Luckily, peaches are grown in over 20 states, so a day trip might be all you need to get some fresh peachy goodness.
If you're lucky enough to live in a state that produces peaches commercially — like Colorado — you'll have access to Palisade peaches all summer long. They're known for their firm texture and supremely sweet taste. Because they're grown at such high altitudes, the hot days and cool nights lead to better ripening. It is a Colorado tradition to drive up in the mountains and stop at as many peach stands as you can, stocking up on as much summer fruit as possible. You might even get to check out the Palisade Peach Festival.
For those not quite as lucky, your local farmers market will more than suffice. There are even online services to have peaches shipped directly to you. Wherever you get them from, make sure to pit your peaches without completely tearing the fruit apart. And if you find the perfect peach but there's a small bruise on it, simply cut that part out with a small knife and enjoy.