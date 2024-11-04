The Only Way You Should Be Smoking Peaches

Peach season is over throughout most of the United States, but don't let it get you in the pits. Now is the perfect time to learn new techniques so you'll be ready for a better-than-ever season next year.

If you've never tried grilling peaches before, it's time to start. Fruit is a great way to get creative with your grill, but it can be hard to get right — especially with delicate fruits like peaches, which fall apart if you're not careful. For advice, The Takeout turned to Brazilian Grill Master Silvio Correa.

Correa has plenty of experience: he started grilling at the age of 14. Soon, he was working as a private chef throughout his native São Paulo. After moving to Los Angeles, Correa helped found Silvio's Brazilian Barbecue Catering Company, which became one of the biggest catering companies in L.A. Now, he's gone back to his roots as a personal chef. While steaks, sausages, and seafood are central to Correa's menu, he has plenty of advice on grilling fruit, too.

Correa recommends a quick grill — but avoids smoking peaches. "I prefer not to smoke the peaches," he advised. "It is better to quickly grill the peaches over high heat to caramelize the sugars and maintain their texture."