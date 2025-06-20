Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Peaches

As days get longer and hotter, our cravings gravitate more and more around one juicy, golden fruit. Yes, peaches may be the official state fruit of Georgia, but they're basically the unofficial fruit of the summer. What else matches the guilty pleasure of sneaking a peach out of the grocery bag as soon as you get home, eating like a child over the sink as its juices run down your arm? When we can practice a little restraint, they're also an iconic addition to fruit pies and tarts.

Native to China (where they're also a symbol of good luck and longevity), peach trees blossom in late winter and bear fruit anywhere from late spring to early fall. Peaches are one of many stone fruits — like cherries — that have an unmistakable seed in the pit. Although China has remained the top producer, cultivation has spread worldwide including other major growers like Spain and Turkey. According to the USDA, U.S. peach production totaled over 625,000 tons in 2022, and no matter what the Georgians tell you, California is the country's primary producer.

Peaches offer endless versatility and flavor — from peach cobbler in the air fryer to grilled and served over ice cream — but the trick is choosing a good one. To buy the best peaches (especially fresh ones), you'll need to use your senses, plan ahead, and dodge some common mistakes. Choosing is straightforward, but it's best to not rush the decision. Check out what to avoid below.