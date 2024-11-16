The Sweet Fruit You Need To Toss Into Your Air Fryer ASAP

Air fryers are one of the best kitchen inventions of the 21st century. You can use them to cook everything from French fries to mushroom couscous. While we've mastered the art of air frying savory foods, it's time to do the same with desserts. One of the easiest and most delicious recipes you can do is to toss peaches and let the appliance work its magic. It's as simple as opening up some canned peaches, draining the juice, and putting them in the fryer (just don't forget to use disposable paper air fryer liners for easier cleanup!). Of course, you can use fresh peaches as well. Canned ones are great for consistent sweetness (or if you don't feel like peeling and cutting them).

Another way to customize your air fried peaches is with the level of added sweetness. If you're not one for overly sweet foods, you may just want to put the peaches in and turn them over without any other ingredients. Alternatively, you can add cinnamon, nutmeg, or brown sugar. Some people also add ingredients after taking the peaches out of the fryer. Honey works for a gooey texture, and raspberries and blueberries can complement the sweetness with some tartness. To serve this for company, buy small pre-made pie crusts, and fill them with the air fried peaches.